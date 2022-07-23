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Ch. 10 - Host Microbe Interactions and Pathogenesis
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 10 - Host Microbe Interactions and PathogenesisProblem 14
Chapter 10, Problem 14

What three main options can a pathogen pursue following adhesion?

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Understand that adhesion is the initial step where a pathogen attaches to host cells, which is crucial for establishing infection.
Identify the three main strategies a pathogen can follow after adhesion: colonization, invasion, or evasion.
Colonization involves the pathogen multiplying and establishing itself on the host surface without necessarily entering host cells.
Invasion refers to the pathogen penetrating host tissues or cells to spread deeper into the host.
Evasion means the pathogen avoids the host immune response to survive and persist within the host.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Adhesion in Pathogenesis

Adhesion is the initial step where a pathogen attaches to host cells using specific molecules called adhesins. This process is crucial for colonization and establishing infection, as it allows the pathogen to resist physical removal mechanisms like flushing by fluids.
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2) Adhesion to Host

Invasion of Host Tissues

After adhesion, some pathogens invade host tissues by penetrating cellular barriers. This allows them to access nutrients, evade immune responses, and spread within the host, often leading to more severe infections.
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3) Invasion into Host Tissues

Evasion of Host Immune Responses

Following adhesion, pathogens may employ strategies to avoid detection or destruction by the host immune system. These include producing capsules, secreting enzymes, or altering surface antigens to persist and multiply within the host.
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Intro to Immune Response Damage
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What precautions or actions would apply to an HIV/AIDS patient? Select all that apply.

a. Droplet precautions

b. Standard precautions

c. BSL-4 precautions

d. Universal precautions

e. AFB precautions

f. Isolation practices

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false regarding biofilms?

a. They tend to consist of one species of microbe.

b. They are platforms on which pathogens may adhere.

c. They form on indwelling devices.

d. They may harbor pathogens.

e. They can form on natural and manufactured surfaces.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false regarding toxemia?

a. It can be caused by bacteria or fungi.

b. It is localized in the patient’s body.

c. It can be caused by endotoxins.

d. It can be caused by exotoxins.

e. Some forms are vaccine preventable.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is/are features of endotoxic shock? Select all that apply.

a. Fever

b. Confusion

c. Hypertension

d. Bradycardia

e. Decreased respiratory rate

f. Achiness

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Textbook Question

Complete the table:

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Textbook Question

Make a Venn diagram to compare and contrast endotoxins and exotoxins.

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