What three main options can a pathogen pursue following adhesion?

What precautions or actions would apply to an HIV/AIDS patient? Select all that apply.
a. Droplet precautions
b. Standard precautions
c. BSL-4 precautions
d. Universal precautions
e. AFB precautions
f. Isolation practices
What precautions or actions would apply to an HIV/AIDS patient? Select all that apply.
a. Droplet precautions
b. Standard precautions
c. BSL-4 precautions
d. Universal precautions
e. AFB precautions
f. Isolation practices
Which of the following is false regarding biofilms?
a. They tend to consist of one species of microbe.
b. They are platforms on which pathogens may adhere.
c. They form on indwelling devices.
d. They may harbor pathogens.
e. They can form on natural and manufactured surfaces.
Which of the following is false regarding toxemia?
a. It can be caused by bacteria or fungi.
b. It is localized in the patient’s body.
c. It can be caused by endotoxins.
d. It can be caused by exotoxins.
e. Some forms are vaccine preventable.
Which of the following is/are features of endotoxic shock? Select all that apply.
a. Fever
b. Confusion
c. Hypertension
d. Bradycardia
e. Decreased respiratory rate
f. Achiness
Complete the table:
Make a Venn diagram to compare and contrast endotoxins and exotoxins.