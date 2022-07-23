Textbook Question
Place the following steps for infection in order from first to last:
- Invade tissues and obtain nutrients
- Adhere to host tissues
- Enter the host
- Exit the host
- Evade immune defenses
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Place the following steps for infection in order from first to last:
What BSL would an airborne pathogen that causes potentially deadly, but treatable, disease be placed into? Explain your answer.
Which of the following is false regarding toxemia?
a. It can be caused by bacteria or fungi.
b. It is localized in the patient’s body.
c. It can be caused by endotoxins.
d. It can be caused by exotoxins.
e. Some forms are vaccine preventable.
Which of the following is/are features of endotoxic shock? Select all that apply.
a. Fever
b. Confusion
c. Hypertension
d. Bradycardia
e. Decreased respiratory rate
f. Achiness
Make a Venn diagram to compare and contrast endotoxins and exotoxins.
What three main options can a pathogen pursue following adhesion?