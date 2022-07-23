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Ch. 10 - Host Microbe Interactions and Pathogenesis
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 10 - Host Microbe Interactions and PathogenesisProblem 16
Chapter 10, Problem 16

What precautions or actions would apply to an HIV/AIDS patient? Select all that apply.
a. Droplet precautions
b. Standard precautions
c. BSL-4 precautions
d. Universal precautions
e. AFB precautions
f. Isolation practices

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of HIV/AIDS transmission. HIV is primarily transmitted through blood, sexual contact, and from mother to child, but not through airborne droplets or casual contact.
Step 2: Review the types of precautions: Standard precautions are infection control practices used for all patients to prevent transmission of diseases through blood and body fluids; Universal precautions are an older term similar to standard precautions focusing on bloodborne pathogens.
Step 3: Evaluate each option: Droplet precautions (a) are for diseases spread by large respiratory droplets, which does not apply to HIV; BSL-4 precautions (c) are for handling highly dangerous pathogens in labs, not routine patient care; AFB precautions (e) are for airborne diseases like tuberculosis, not HIV.
Step 4: Recognize that standard or universal precautions (b and d) are appropriate for HIV/AIDS patients to prevent bloodborne transmission, and isolation practices (f) are generally not required unless there is a co-infection requiring them.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct precautions for HIV/AIDS patients are standard precautions and universal precautions, while droplet, BSL-4, AFB, and routine isolation are not typically necessary.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard and Universal Precautions

Standard and universal precautions are infection control practices used to prevent transmission of diseases through blood and bodily fluids. They include hand hygiene, use of gloves, masks, and proper disposal of sharps. These precautions apply to all patients, including those with HIV/AIDS, to reduce risk of exposure to infectious agents.
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Transmission-Based Precautions

Transmission-based precautions are additional infection control measures used for patients known or suspected to be infected with highly contagious pathogens. These include droplet, airborne, and contact precautions, tailored to the mode of transmission. HIV/AIDS patients typically do not require droplet or airborne precautions unless co-infected with other pathogens.
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Bases

Biosafety Levels and Isolation Practices

Biosafety levels (BSL) classify containment precautions for handling infectious agents in labs, with BSL-4 for the most dangerous pathogens. Isolation practices involve separating patients to prevent spread of infections. HIV/AIDS patients do not require BSL-4 or strict isolation, as HIV is not transmitted through casual contact or airborne routes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Place the following steps for infection in order from first to last:

  • Invade tissues and obtain nutrients
  • Adhere to host tissues
  • Enter the host
  • Exit the host
  • Evade immune defenses
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Textbook Question

What BSL would an airborne pathogen that causes potentially deadly, but treatable, disease be placed into? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false regarding toxemia?

a. It can be caused by bacteria or fungi.

b. It is localized in the patient’s body.

c. It can be caused by endotoxins.

d. It can be caused by exotoxins.

e. Some forms are vaccine preventable.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is/are features of endotoxic shock? Select all that apply.

a. Fever

b. Confusion

c. Hypertension

d. Bradycardia

e. Decreased respiratory rate

f. Achiness

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Textbook Question

Make a Venn diagram to compare and contrast endotoxins and exotoxins.

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Textbook Question

What three main options can a pathogen pursue following adhesion?

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