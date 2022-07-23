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Ch. 11 - Innate Immunity
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 11 - Innate ImmunityProblem 15
Chapter 11, Problem 15

Label the following as either primary or secondary lymphoid tissues:Spleen, lymph node, adenoids, thymus, tonsils, bone marrow

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Understand the difference between primary and secondary lymphoid tissues: Primary lymphoid tissues are where lymphocytes (B cells and T cells) mature and develop, while secondary lymphoid tissues are sites where mature lymphocytes become activated by encountering antigens.
Identify the primary lymphoid tissues: These include the bone marrow, where B cells mature, and the thymus, where T cells mature.
Identify the secondary lymphoid tissues: These are sites where immune responses are initiated and include the spleen, lymph nodes, adenoids, and tonsils.
Label each tissue accordingly: Bone marrow and thymus as primary lymphoid tissues; spleen, lymph nodes, adenoids, and tonsils as secondary lymphoid tissues.
Review the functional roles of each tissue to reinforce the classification: For example, the spleen filters blood and traps blood-borne antigens, lymph nodes filter lymph, and adenoids and tonsils protect the entry points of the respiratory and digestive tracts.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Primary Lymphoid Tissues

Primary lymphoid tissues are where lymphocytes are generated and mature. The bone marrow produces all blood cells including B lymphocytes, while the thymus is where T lymphocytes mature. These tissues are essential for the initial development of immune cells before they migrate to secondary sites.
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Primary vs. Secondary Lymphoid Organs

Secondary Lymphoid Tissues

Secondary lymphoid tissues are sites where mature lymphocytes become activated by encountering antigens. These include lymph nodes, spleen, tonsils, and adenoids. They provide an environment for immune cells to interact, proliferate, and initiate immune responses.
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Functions of Specific Lymphoid Organs

Each lymphoid organ has a specialized role: the spleen filters blood and responds to blood-borne pathogens; lymph nodes filter lymph and trap antigens from tissues; tonsils and adenoids protect the entry points of the respiratory and digestive tracts. Understanding these functions helps classify them as primary or secondary.
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Which of the following are considered cytokines? Select all that apply.

a. Eicosanoids

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____________ are innate molecular defenses that collectively limit free iron in the blood. Examples of these factors in humans include ____________, ____________, ____________, and ____________.

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All of the following defend the eyes EXCEPT:

a. tears.

b. lysozyme.

c. several corneal epithelial layers.

d. a hard external layer encasing the entire eyeball, including the cornea.

e. lactoferrin.

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Textbook Question

Which would be expected to contribute to chronic inflammation? Select all that apply.

a. A reduced innate defense

b. Fever

c. Persistent tissue injury

d. Glucocorticosteroids

e. Antihistamines

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Why are vascular changes in early inflammation considered central to generating inflammation’s cardinal signs?

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Which of the following is false regarding histamine?

a. Histamine is a vasodilator

b. Histamine increases vascular permeability

c. Histamine is a pro-inflammatory factor

d. Histamine is a pyrogen

e. Histamine is released by leukocytes

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