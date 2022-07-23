Which of the following are considered cytokines? Select all that apply.
a. Eicosanoids
b. TNF- α
c. Interferon β
d. Histamine
e. Chemokines
Which of the following are considered cytokines? Select all that apply.
a. Eicosanoids
b. TNF- α
c. Interferon β
d. Histamine
e. Chemokines
____________ are innate molecular defenses that collectively limit free iron in the blood. Examples of these factors in humans include ____________, ____________, ____________, and ____________.
All of the following defend the eyes EXCEPT:
a. tears.
b. lysozyme.
c. several corneal epithelial layers.
d. a hard external layer encasing the entire eyeball, including the cornea.
e. lactoferrin.
Which would be expected to contribute to chronic inflammation? Select all that apply.
a. A reduced innate defense
b. Fever
c. Persistent tissue injury
d. Glucocorticosteroids
e. Antihistamines
Why are vascular changes in early inflammation considered central to generating inflammation’s cardinal signs?
Which of the following is false regarding histamine?
a. Histamine is a vasodilator
b. Histamine increases vascular permeability
c. Histamine is a pro-inflammatory factor
d. Histamine is a pyrogen
e. Histamine is released by leukocytes