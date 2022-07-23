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Ch. 11 - Innate Immunity
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 11 - Innate ImmunityProblem 12
Chapter 11, Problem 12

____________ are innate molecular defenses that collectively limit free iron in the blood. Examples of these factors in humans include ____________, ____________, ____________, and ____________.

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Step 1: Understand the concept of innate molecular defenses related to iron limitation. These are proteins and molecules naturally present in the body that bind free iron, making it unavailable to pathogens, which require iron for growth.
Step 2: Identify the general term for these innate molecular defenses. They are collectively known as 'iron-binding proteins' or 'iron-sequestering proteins' that limit free iron in the blood.
Step 3: Recall specific examples of these iron-binding proteins in humans. Common examples include transferrin, lactoferrin, ferritin, and hemopexin.
Step 4: Understand the role of each example: transferrin transports iron in the blood; lactoferrin is found in secretions and neutrophils; ferritin stores iron intracellularly; and hemopexin binds free heme to prevent iron loss and oxidative damage.
Step 5: Summarize the answer by filling in the blanks: The innate molecular defenses that limit free iron in the blood are iron-binding proteins, including transferrin, lactoferrin, ferritin, and hemopexin.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Innate Molecular Defenses

Innate molecular defenses are non-specific, natural mechanisms present from birth that protect the body against pathogens. They include proteins and molecules that act quickly to inhibit microbial growth, such as by limiting essential nutrients like iron, which microbes need to survive.
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Iron Sequestration in Host Defense

Iron sequestration is a host defense strategy where the body limits free iron availability to prevent microbial proliferation. Since many pathogens require iron for metabolism and growth, proteins that bind and sequester iron reduce its accessibility, thereby inhibiting infection.
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Examples of Iron-Binding Proteins in Humans

Key human iron-binding proteins include transferrin, lactoferrin, ferritin, and hemoglobin. These proteins bind iron tightly, reducing free iron in blood and tissues, thus restricting microbial access and contributing to innate immunity.
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