Which of the following are considered cytokines? Select all that apply.
a. Eicosanoids
b. TNF- α
c. Interferon β
d. Histamine
e. Chemokines
Which of the following are considered cytokines? Select all that apply.
a. Eicosanoids
b. TNF- α
c. Interferon β
d. Histamine
e. Chemokines
Which of the following is not a feature of innate immunity?
a. Better protection upon later exposure to a given pathogen
b. Recognition of diverse pathogens
c. Discrimination between self and foreign
d. Killing of identified invaders
e. Stimulation of adaptive immunity
Label the following as either primary or secondary lymphoid tissues:Spleen, lymph node, adenoids, thymus, tonsils, bone marrow
Which would be expected to contribute to chronic inflammation? Select all that apply.
a. A reduced innate defense
b. Fever
c. Persistent tissue injury
d. Glucocorticosteroids
e. Antihistamines
Why are vascular changes in early inflammation considered central to generating inflammation’s cardinal signs?
Which of the following would be the most likely immediate consequence of an aseptic tissue injury?
a. Monocytosis
b. Complement activation
c. Eosinophilia
d. Fever
e. Inflammation