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Ch. 11 - Innate Immunity
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 11 - Innate ImmunityProblem 11
Chapter 11, Problem 11

Which of the following are considered cytokines? Select all that apply.
a. Eicosanoids
b. TNF- α
c. Interferon β
d. Histamine
e. Chemokines

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of cytokines. Cytokines are small proteins released by cells, especially immune cells, that act as signaling molecules to regulate immunity, inflammation, and hematopoiesis.
Step 2: Review each option and classify it based on whether it fits the definition of a cytokine. For example, TNF-α (Tumor Necrosis Factor alpha) is a well-known cytokine involved in systemic inflammation.
Step 3: Identify Interferon β as a cytokine because it is part of the interferon family, which are signaling proteins released in response to viral infections.
Step 4: Recognize chemokines as a subset of cytokines that specifically induce chemotaxis in nearby responsive cells, guiding immune cells to sites of infection or injury.
Step 5: Differentiate other options such as eicosanoids and histamine, which are signaling molecules but not classified as cytokines. Eicosanoids are lipid mediators, and histamine is an amine involved in allergic responses.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cytokines

Cytokines are small proteins secreted by cells, especially immune cells, that regulate immunity, inflammation, and hematopoiesis. They act as signaling molecules to mediate and coordinate immune responses, including cell activation, differentiation, and communication.
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Types of Cytokines

Common types of cytokines include interleukins, tumor necrosis factors (e.g., TNF-α), interferons (e.g., interferon β), and chemokines. Each type has specific roles, such as promoting inflammation, antiviral responses, or directing cell movement.
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Non-Cytokine Mediators

Not all immune signaling molecules are cytokines. For example, eicosanoids (lipid mediators) and histamine (a biogenic amine) are involved in inflammation but are not classified as cytokines. Understanding these distinctions helps correctly identify cytokines.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

____________ are innate molecular defenses that collectively limit free iron in the blood. Examples of these factors in humans include ____________, ____________, ____________, and ____________.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a feature of innate immunity?

a. Better protection upon later exposure to a given pathogen

b. Recognition of diverse pathogens

c. Discrimination between self and foreign

d. Killing of identified invaders

e. Stimulation of adaptive immunity

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Textbook Question

Label the following as either primary or secondary lymphoid tissues:Spleen, lymph node, adenoids, thymus, tonsils, bone marrow

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Textbook Question

Which would be expected to contribute to chronic inflammation? Select all that apply.

a. A reduced innate defense

b. Fever

c. Persistent tissue injury

d. Glucocorticosteroids

e. Antihistamines

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Textbook Question

Make a Venn diagram to compare and contrast innate and adaptive immunity.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would be the most likely immediate consequence of an aseptic tissue injury?

a. Monocytosis

b. Complement activation

c. Eosinophilia

d. Fever

e. Inflammation

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