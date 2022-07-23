Why is innate immunity considered a generalized defense?
Why are vascular changes in early inflammation considered central to generating inflammation’s cardinal signs?
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Key Concepts
Vascular Changes in Inflammation
Cardinal Signs of Inflammation
Role of Endothelial Cells and Mediators
____________ are innate molecular defenses that collectively limit free iron in the blood. Examples of these factors in humans include ____________, ____________, ____________, and ____________.
All of the following defend the eyes EXCEPT:
a. tears.
b. lysozyme.
c. several corneal epithelial layers.
d. a hard external layer encasing the entire eyeball, including the cornea.
e. lactoferrin.
Label the following as either primary or secondary lymphoid tissues:Spleen, lymph node, adenoids, thymus, tonsils, bone marrow
Which would be expected to contribute to chronic inflammation? Select all that apply.
a. A reduced innate defense
b. Fever
c. Persistent tissue injury
d. Glucocorticosteroids
e. Antihistamines
Which of the following is false regarding histamine?
a. Histamine is a vasodilator
b. Histamine increases vascular permeability
c. Histamine is a pro-inflammatory factor
d. Histamine is a pyrogen
e. Histamine is released by leukocytes