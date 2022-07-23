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Ch. 11 - Innate Immunity
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 11 - Innate ImmunityProblem 16
Chapter 11, Problem 16

Why are vascular changes in early inflammation considered central to generating inflammation’s cardinal signs?

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Identify the cardinal signs of inflammation: redness (rubor), heat (calor), swelling (tumor), pain (dolor), and loss of function (functio laesa).
Understand that vascular changes in early inflammation primarily include vasodilation and increased vascular permeability.
Explain how vasodilation increases blood flow to the affected area, which causes redness and heat due to the higher volume of warm blood in the tissue.
Describe how increased vascular permeability allows plasma proteins and leukocytes to exit the bloodstream and enter the tissue, leading to swelling (edema) and contributing to pain by stimulating nerve endings.
Summarize that these vascular changes create the environment necessary for immune cells to reach the site of injury or infection, thus generating the cardinal signs of inflammation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vascular Changes in Inflammation

Vascular changes during early inflammation include vasodilation and increased vascular permeability. These changes allow more blood flow and plasma proteins to reach the affected tissue, facilitating immune cell access and contributing to swelling and redness.
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Chronic Inflammation

Cardinal Signs of Inflammation

The cardinal signs of inflammation are redness, heat, swelling, pain, and loss of function. These signs result from physiological responses such as increased blood flow, fluid accumulation, and activation of pain receptors at the injury site.
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Introduction to Inflammation

Role of Endothelial Cells and Mediators

Endothelial cells lining blood vessels respond to inflammatory mediators like histamine by loosening junctions, increasing permeability. This allows immune cells and proteins to exit the bloodstream and enter tissues, driving the visible and functional changes seen in inflammation.
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2) Release of Inflammatory Mediators & Other Cytokines
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why is innate immunity considered a generalized defense?

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____________ are innate molecular defenses that collectively limit free iron in the blood. Examples of these factors in humans include ____________, ____________, ____________, and ____________.

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Textbook Question

All of the following defend the eyes EXCEPT:

a. tears.

b. lysozyme.

c. several corneal epithelial layers.

d. a hard external layer encasing the entire eyeball, including the cornea.

e. lactoferrin.

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Textbook Question

Label the following as either primary or secondary lymphoid tissues:Spleen, lymph node, adenoids, thymus, tonsils, bone marrow

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Textbook Question

Which would be expected to contribute to chronic inflammation? Select all that apply.

a. A reduced innate defense

b. Fever

c. Persistent tissue injury

d. Glucocorticosteroids

e. Antihistamines

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false regarding histamine?

a. Histamine is a vasodilator

b. Histamine increases vascular permeability

c. Histamine is a pro-inflammatory factor

d. Histamine is a pyrogen

e. Histamine is released by leukocytes

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