The distinct feature of an antigen that stimulates an adaptive immune response is called a(n) ________________.
Ch. 12 - Adaptive Immunity
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 12, Problem 11
Where do T cells undergo self-tolerance selection?
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1
Understand that T cells develop in the thymus, an organ located in the upper chest, where they undergo processes to ensure they do not react against the body's own tissues.
Recognize that self-tolerance selection involves two main processes: positive selection and negative selection, both occurring in different regions of the thymus.
Identify that positive selection occurs in the thymic cortex, where T cells that can recognize self-MHC molecules are selected for survival.
Know that negative selection takes place primarily in the thymic medulla, where T cells that strongly bind to self-antigens presented by medullary thymic epithelial cells and dendritic cells are eliminated to prevent autoimmunity.
Conclude that the overall process of self-tolerance selection, especially the elimination of self-reactive T cells, occurs mainly in the thymus, involving both the cortex and medulla regions.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
T Cell Development
T cells develop from hematopoietic stem cells in the bone marrow but mature primarily in the thymus. During this process, immature T cells undergo various stages of differentiation to become functional immune cells capable of recognizing antigens.
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Regulatory T Cells
Self-Tolerance Selection
Self-tolerance selection is a critical process that eliminates or inactivates T cells that strongly recognize self-antigens, preventing autoimmune reactions. This selection ensures that T cells do not attack the body's own tissues.
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Central vs. Peripheral Tolerance
Thymic Selection (Positive and Negative Selection)
In the thymus, T cells undergo positive selection to ensure they can recognize self-MHC molecules, and negative selection to remove those that bind too strongly to self-antigens. This dual process establishes self-tolerance and functional T cell repertoires.
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Selective Media
Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Choose the false statement about T cytotoxic cells.
a. They stimulate B cells
b. They destroy virus-infected cells
c. They destroy cancer cells
d. They are activated by MHC I bound to antigens on APCs
e. They mediate the cellular branch of adaptive immunity
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Textbook Question
Which of the following is not a function of antibodies?
a. Opsonization
b. Activating complement proteins
c. Activating T helper cells
d. Enhancing phagocytosis
e. Antigen neutralization
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Textbook Question
Compare and contrast T-dependent and T-independent antigens.
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Textbook Question
T helper cells activate B cells to become ________________, which make ________________.
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Textbook Question
Match the cell to its stated feature. Some features will be assigned more than once.
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