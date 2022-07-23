Textbook Question
____________ active immunity creates ____________ lymphocytes that will remember a pathogen and quickly respond to the same pathogen later when exposed.
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____________ active immunity creates ____________ lymphocytes that will remember a pathogen and quickly respond to the same pathogen later when exposed.
The distinct feature of an antigen that stimulates an adaptive immune response is called a(n) ________________.
Where do T cells undergo self-tolerance selection?
Which of the following is not a function of antibodies?
a. Opsonization
b. Activating complement proteins
c. Activating T helper cells
d. Enhancing phagocytosis
e. Antigen neutralization
What is opsonization, and which antibodies have opsonizing activity?
Why is a second signal useful in T cell activation?