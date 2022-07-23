Textbook Question
The distinct feature of an antigen that stimulates an adaptive immune response is called a(n) ________________.
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The distinct feature of an antigen that stimulates an adaptive immune response is called a(n) ________________.
Where do T cells undergo self-tolerance selection?
Which of the following is not a function of antibodies?
a. Opsonization
b. Activating complement proteins
c. Activating T helper cells
d. Enhancing phagocytosis
e. Antigen neutralization
Compare and contrast T-dependent and T-independent antigens.
Which of the following does not generate long-term immunological memory? Select all that apply.
a. Antivenom
b. Antitoxins
c. Vaccinations
d. Breast-feeding
e. Antigens
T helper cells activate B cells to become ________________, which make ________________.