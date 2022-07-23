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Ch. 12 - Adaptive Immunity
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 12 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 10
Chapter 12, Problem 10

Choose the false statement about T cytotoxic cells.
a. They stimulate B cells
b. They destroy virus-infected cells
c. They destroy cancer cells
d. They are activated by MHC I bound to antigens on APCs
e. They mediate the cellular branch of adaptive immunity

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of T cytotoxic cells (also called CD8+ T cells) in the immune system. They are primarily responsible for killing infected or abnormal cells, such as virus-infected cells and cancer cells.
Step 2: Review each statement carefully: (a) 'They stimulate B cells' - consider which T cell subset is mainly responsible for helping B cells (hint: T helper cells, not cytotoxic T cells).
Step 3: Analyze statement (b) 'They destroy virus-infected cells' - this is a known function of cytotoxic T cells, so this statement is true.
Step 4: Analyze statement (c) 'They destroy cancer cells' - cytotoxic T cells can recognize and kill cancerous cells, so this is true.
Step 5: Analyze statements (d) and (e): Cytotoxic T cells are activated by antigens presented on MHC class I molecules on antigen-presenting cells (APCs), and they mediate the cellular branch of adaptive immunity, so both are true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function of T Cytotoxic Cells

T cytotoxic cells (CD8+ T cells) are immune cells that directly kill virus-infected cells and cancer cells by recognizing antigens presented on MHC I molecules. They play a critical role in eliminating intracellular pathogens and abnormal cells.
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Functions of Cytotoxic T Cells (Tc)

Activation of T Cytotoxic Cells

T cytotoxic cells are activated when their T-cell receptors recognize antigen peptides presented by MHC I molecules on antigen-presenting cells (APCs). This activation triggers their proliferation and cytotoxic functions.
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Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells

Role of T Cytotoxic Cells in Adaptive Immunity

T cytotoxic cells mediate the cellular branch of adaptive immunity by directly killing target cells, unlike B cells which mediate humoral immunity by producing antibodies. They do not stimulate B cells; that role is primarily for helper T cells.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The distinct feature of an antigen that stimulates an adaptive immune response is called a(n) ________________.

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Textbook Question

Where do T cells undergo self-tolerance selection?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a function of antibodies?

a. Opsonization

b. Activating complement proteins

c. Activating T helper cells

d. Enhancing phagocytosis

e. Antigen neutralization

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast T-dependent and T-independent antigens.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following does not generate long-term immunological memory? Select all that apply.

a. Antivenom

b. Antitoxins

c. Vaccinations

d. Breast-feeding

e. Antigens

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Textbook Question

T helper cells activate B cells to become ________________, which make ________________.

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