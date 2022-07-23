Step 2: Define each option in the context of antibody function: a) Opsonization is the process where antibodies coat pathogens to enhance their recognition and ingestion by phagocytes. b) Activating complement proteins involves antibodies triggering the complement cascade to destroy pathogens. c) Activating T helper cells refers to stimulating T helper cells, which is primarily a function of antigen-presenting cells, not antibodies. d) Enhancing phagocytosis is closely related to opsonization, where antibodies facilitate the engulfment of pathogens by phagocytes. e) Antigen neutralization is when antibodies bind to pathogens or toxins to block their harmful effects.