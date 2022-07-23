Textbook Question
____________ active immunity creates ____________ lymphocytes that will remember a pathogen and quickly respond to the same pathogen later when exposed.
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____________ active immunity creates ____________ lymphocytes that will remember a pathogen and quickly respond to the same pathogen later when exposed.
The distinct feature of an antigen that stimulates an adaptive immune response is called a(n) ________________.
Choose the false statement about T cytotoxic cells.
a. They stimulate B cells
b. They destroy virus-infected cells
c. They destroy cancer cells
d. They are activated by MHC I bound to antigens on APCs
e. They mediate the cellular branch of adaptive immunity
Where do T cells undergo self-tolerance selection?
Compare and contrast T-dependent and T-independent antigens.
Match the cell to its stated feature. Some features will be assigned more than once.