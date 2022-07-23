____________ active immunity creates ____________ lymphocytes that will remember a pathogen and quickly respond to the same pathogen later when exposed.
Ch. 12 - Adaptive Immunity
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 12, Problem 13
The distinct feature of an antigen that stimulates an adaptive immune response is called a(n) ________________.
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1
Understand that the question is asking for the specific term used to describe the part of an antigen that is recognized by the adaptive immune system.
Recall that antigens are molecules capable of inducing an immune response, but the immune system specifically recognizes certain small regions on these molecules.
Identify that these specific regions on the antigen that are recognized by immune cells (like B cells and T cells) are called epitopes.
Note that epitopes are the distinct features or sites on the antigen that bind to receptors on lymphocytes, triggering the adaptive immune response.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'epitope', which is the key concept in understanding antigen recognition in adaptive immunity.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Antigen
An antigen is any molecule or molecular structure, often a protein or polysaccharide, that is recognized by the immune system as foreign. Antigens trigger an immune response, particularly by adaptive immunity, which targets specific pathogens or infected cells.
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Epitope
An epitope, also known as an antigenic determinant, is the specific part of an antigen that is recognized and bound by an antibody or a receptor on a T-cell. It is the precise molecular feature that stimulates the adaptive immune response.
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Adaptive Immune Response
The adaptive immune response is a targeted defense mechanism that develops after exposure to a specific antigen. It involves lymphocytes like B cells and T cells, which recognize epitopes and generate memory for faster response upon re-exposure.
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