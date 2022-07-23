Fill in the table.
Which of the following would be recommended as a means to diagnose a type I sensitivity? Select all that apply.
a. Skin prick test
b. IgG titers
c. IgM titers
d. IgE titers
e. Histamine levels
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Key Concepts
Type I Hypersensitivity
Diagnostic Tests for Type I Hypersensitivity
Role of Immunoglobulins in Allergy Testing
Which of the following is the most suggestive of an anaphylactic reaction? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Sudden fever
b. A localized rash
c. Nasal congestion
d. Hemorrhage
e. Respiratory distress
A patient has developed a type III reaction to a drug. Which of the following is the most immediate action required?
a. Lower the patient’s fever
b. Stop administration of the drug
c. Treat the patient’s skin rash to avoid possible infections
d. Hook the patient up to an IV for rehydration therapy
e. Administer antihistamines to limit the response
Which type of hypersensitivity is not antibody mediated?
a. Type I hypersensitivities
b. Type II hypersensitivities
c. Type III hypersensitivities
d. Type IV hypersensitivities
e. Antibodies mediate all of these.
Indicate the true statements, and then reword the false statements so they are true.
a. Immunodeficiencies are associated with a decreased cancer risk
b. Type I reactions are mediated by IgG antibodies
c. Autoimmune disorders are not caused by type I hypersensitivities
d. Systemic lupus is mainly mediated by a type III hypersensitivity
e. A person with type 0- blood is called a universal donor
f. Immunotherapies are useful to reduce type II reactions
Which scenario presents the greatest risk for HDN developing?
a. O− mother with O+ fetus
b. A+ mother with O+ fetus
c. B−mother with AB− fetus
d. A−mother with O−fetus
e. AB+ mother with AB−fetus