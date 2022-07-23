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Ch. 13 - Immune System Disorders
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 13 - Immune System DisordersProblem 4
Chapter 13, Problem 4

Which of the following would be recommended as a means to diagnose a type I sensitivity? Select all that apply.
a. Skin prick test
b. IgG titers
c. IgM titers
d. IgE titers
e. Histamine levels

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that Type I hypersensitivity reactions are immediate allergic reactions mediated primarily by Immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies.
Step 2: Recognize that diagnostic methods for Type I hypersensitivity focus on detecting IgE antibodies or the physiological response they trigger.
Step 3: Identify that a skin prick test is commonly used to diagnose Type I hypersensitivity by introducing small amounts of allergens into the skin and observing an immediate reaction.
Step 4: Note that measuring IgE titers in the blood can help confirm sensitization to specific allergens, as elevated IgE levels are characteristic of Type I hypersensitivity.
Step 5: Understand that IgG and IgM titers are not typically used for diagnosing Type I hypersensitivity, and histamine levels may rise during reactions but are not standard diagnostic tests.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Type I Hypersensitivity

Type I hypersensitivity is an immediate allergic reaction mediated by IgE antibodies. Upon exposure to an allergen, IgE binds to mast cells and basophils, triggering the release of histamine and other mediators, causing symptoms like itching, swelling, and anaphylaxis.
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Diagnostic Tests for Type I Hypersensitivity

Diagnostic methods for type I hypersensitivity include skin prick tests, which introduce allergens to the skin to observe immediate reactions, and measuring serum IgE titers, which indicate sensitization to specific allergens. These tests help confirm allergic responses.
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Role of Immunoglobulins in Allergy Testing

Different immunoglobulins serve distinct roles: IgE is central to allergic reactions, while IgG and IgM are involved in other immune responses. Measuring IgE levels is relevant for allergy diagnosis, whereas IgG and IgM titers are not typically used for type I hypersensitivity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the table.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the most suggestive of an anaphylactic reaction? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. Sudden fever

b. A localized rash

c. Nasal congestion

d. Hemorrhage

e. Respiratory distress

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Textbook Question

A patient has developed a type III reaction to a drug. Which of the following is the most immediate action required?

a. Lower the patient’s fever

b. Stop administration of the drug

c. Treat the patient’s skin rash to avoid possible infections

d. Hook the patient up to an IV for rehydration therapy

e. Administer antihistamines to limit the response

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Textbook Question

Which type of hypersensitivity is not antibody mediated?

a. Type I hypersensitivities

b. Type II hypersensitivities

c. Type III hypersensitivities

d. Type IV hypersensitivities

e. Antibodies mediate all of these.

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Textbook Question

Indicate the true statements, and then reword the false statements so they are true.

a. Immunodeficiencies are associated with a decreased cancer risk

b. Type I reactions are mediated by IgG antibodies

c. Autoimmune disorders are not caused by type I hypersensitivities

d. Systemic lupus is mainly mediated by a type III hypersensitivity

e. A person with type 0- blood is called a universal donor

f. Immunotherapies are useful to reduce type II reactions

1422
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Textbook Question

Which scenario presents the greatest risk for HDN developing?

a. O− mother with O+ fetus

b. A+ mother with O+ fetus

c. B−mother with AB− fetus

d. A−mother with O−fetus

e. AB+ mother with AB−fetus

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