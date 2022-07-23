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Ch. 13 - Immune System Disorders
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 13 - Immune System DisordersProblem 1
Chapter 13, Problem 1

Which type of hypersensitivity is not antibody mediated?
a. Type I hypersensitivities
b. Type II hypersensitivities
c. Type III hypersensitivities
d. Type IV hypersensitivities
e. Antibodies mediate all of these.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of hypersensitivity reactions. There are four main types: Type I, II, III, and IV, each with distinct immune mechanisms.
Step 2: Recall that Type I, II, and III hypersensitivities are antibody-mediated. Specifically, Type I involves IgE antibodies, Type II involves IgG or IgM antibodies targeting cells, and Type III involves immune complexes formed by antibodies.
Step 3: Recognize that Type IV hypersensitivity is different because it is cell-mediated, primarily involving T cells rather than antibodies.
Step 4: Review the role of T cells in Type IV hypersensitivity, which leads to tissue damage through the activation of macrophages and cytotoxic T cells without the involvement of antibodies.
Step 5: Conclude that the hypersensitivity type not mediated by antibodies is Type IV hypersensitivity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Hypersensitivity Reactions

Hypersensitivity reactions are immune responses that cause tissue damage. They are classified into four types (I-IV) based on the immune mechanism involved, ranging from immediate allergic reactions to delayed cellular responses.
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Antibody-Mediated Hypersensitivity (Types I, II, III)

Types I, II, and III hypersensitivities involve antibodies. Type I is IgE-mediated allergic reactions, Type II involves IgG or IgM antibodies targeting cells, and Type III results from immune complex deposition causing inflammation.
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Cell-Mediated Hypersensitivity (Type IV)

Type IV hypersensitivity is a delayed-type reaction mediated by T cells, not antibodies. It involves sensitized T lymphocytes that release cytokines, leading to macrophage activation and tissue damage, typically occurring 48-72 hours after exposure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following would be recommended as a means to diagnose a type I sensitivity? Select all that apply.

a. Skin prick test

b. IgG titers

c. IgM titers

d. IgE titers

e. Histamine levels

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Textbook Question

A patient has developed a type III reaction to a drug. Which of the following is the most immediate action required?

a. Lower the patient’s fever

b. Stop administration of the drug

c. Treat the patient’s skin rash to avoid possible infections

d. Hook the patient up to an IV for rehydration therapy

e. Administer antihistamines to limit the response

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Textbook Question

Indicate the true statements, and then reword the false statements so they are true.

a. Immunodeficiencies are associated with a decreased cancer risk

b. Type I reactions are mediated by IgG antibodies

c. Autoimmune disorders are not caused by type I hypersensitivities

d. Systemic lupus is mainly mediated by a type III hypersensitivity

e. A person with type 0- blood is called a universal donor

f. Immunotherapies are useful to reduce type II reactions

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