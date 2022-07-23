Which of the following would be recommended as a means to diagnose a type I sensitivity? Select all that apply.
a. Skin prick test
b. IgG titers
c. IgM titers
d. IgE titers
e. Histamine levels
Which of the following would be recommended as a means to diagnose a type I sensitivity? Select all that apply.
a. Skin prick test
b. IgG titers
c. IgM titers
d. IgE titers
e. Histamine levels
A patient has developed a type III reaction to a drug. Which of the following is the most immediate action required?
a. Lower the patient’s fever
b. Stop administration of the drug
c. Treat the patient’s skin rash to avoid possible infections
d. Hook the patient up to an IV for rehydration therapy
e. Administer antihistamines to limit the response
Indicate the true statements, and then reword the false statements so they are true.
a. Immunodeficiencies are associated with a decreased cancer risk
b. Type I reactions are mediated by IgG antibodies
c. Autoimmune disorders are not caused by type I hypersensitivities
d. Systemic lupus is mainly mediated by a type III hypersensitivity
e. A person with type 0- blood is called a universal donor
f. Immunotherapies are useful to reduce type II reactions