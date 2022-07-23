Which of the following is the most suggestive of an anaphylactic reaction? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Sudden fever
b. A localized rash
c. Nasal congestion
d. Hemorrhage
e. Respiratory distress
Which of the following is the most suggestive of an anaphylactic reaction? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Sudden fever
b. A localized rash
c. Nasal congestion
d. Hemorrhage
e. Respiratory distress
Which of the following would be recommended as a means to diagnose a type I sensitivity? Select all that apply.
a. Skin prick test
b. IgG titers
c. IgM titers
d. IgE titers
e. Histamine levels
Which type of hypersensitivity is not antibody mediated?
a. Type I hypersensitivities
b. Type II hypersensitivities
c. Type III hypersensitivities
d. Type IV hypersensitivities
e. Antibodies mediate all of these.
Indicate the true statements, and then reword the false statements so they are true.
a. Immunodeficiencies are associated with a decreased cancer risk
b. Type I reactions are mediated by IgG antibodies
c. Autoimmune disorders are not caused by type I hypersensitivities
d. Systemic lupus is mainly mediated by a type III hypersensitivity
e. A person with type 0- blood is called a universal donor
f. Immunotherapies are useful to reduce type II reactions