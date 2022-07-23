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Ch. 13 - Immune System Disorders
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 13 - Immune System DisordersProblem 2
Chapter 13, Problem 2

A patient has developed a type III reaction to a drug. Which of the following is the most immediate action required?
a. Lower the patient’s fever
b. Stop administration of the drug
c. Treat the patient’s skin rash to avoid possible infections
d. Hook the patient up to an IV for rehydration therapy
e. Administer antihistamines to limit the response

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a type III hypersensitivity reaction is. It involves immune complex formation that leads to inflammation and tissue damage, often causing symptoms like rash, fever, and joint pain.
Step 2: Recognize that the primary cause of the reaction is the drug acting as an antigen, triggering the immune response.
Step 3: Identify that the most immediate action is to remove the cause of the immune complex formation, which means stopping the administration of the drug.
Step 4: Consider that other treatments like lowering fever, treating rash, or administering antihistamines are supportive but secondary to stopping the offending agent.
Step 5: Conclude that stopping the drug prevents further immune complex formation and progression of the reaction, which is critical before any other interventions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Type III Hypersensitivity Reaction

Type III hypersensitivity involves immune complex formation between antigens and antibodies, which deposit in tissues causing inflammation and tissue damage. It typically manifests hours to days after exposure and can lead to symptoms like rash, fever, and joint pain.
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Immediate Management of Drug-Induced Hypersensitivity

The first step in managing a drug-induced hypersensitivity reaction is to stop the offending drug to prevent further immune complex formation and worsening of symptoms. Prompt discontinuation is critical to halt the pathological process.
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Supportive Treatments in Hypersensitivity Reactions

Supportive care such as antihistamines, fever reducers, or IV fluids may be used to alleviate symptoms, but these are secondary to stopping the causative agent. Understanding when to apply supportive measures versus primary intervention is essential.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is the most suggestive of an anaphylactic reaction? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. Sudden fever

b. A localized rash

c. Nasal congestion

d. Hemorrhage

e. Respiratory distress

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would be recommended as a means to diagnose a type I sensitivity? Select all that apply.

a. Skin prick test

b. IgG titers

c. IgM titers

d. IgE titers

e. Histamine levels

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Textbook Question

Which type of hypersensitivity is not antibody mediated?

a. Type I hypersensitivities

b. Type II hypersensitivities

c. Type III hypersensitivities

d. Type IV hypersensitivities

e. Antibodies mediate all of these.

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Textbook Question

Indicate the true statements, and then reword the false statements so they are true.

a. Immunodeficiencies are associated with a decreased cancer risk

b. Type I reactions are mediated by IgG antibodies

c. Autoimmune disorders are not caused by type I hypersensitivities

d. Systemic lupus is mainly mediated by a type III hypersensitivity

e. A person with type 0- blood is called a universal donor

f. Immunotherapies are useful to reduce type II reactions

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