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Ch. 13 - Immune System Disorders
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 13 - Immune System DisordersProblem 5
Chapter 13, Problem 5

Which of the following is the most suggestive of an anaphylactic reaction? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Sudden fever
b. A localized rash
c. Nasal congestion
d. Hemorrhage
e. Respiratory distress

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what an anaphylactic reaction is. Anaphylaxis is a severe, rapid-onset allergic reaction that can be life-threatening and typically involves multiple organ systems.
Step 2: Identify the common clinical features of anaphylaxis. These often include respiratory distress (such as difficulty breathing or wheezing), hypotension, skin manifestations (like hives or rash), and sometimes gastrointestinal symptoms.
Step 3: Analyze each option in the context of anaphylaxis: (a) Sudden fever is not typical of anaphylaxis; it is more common in infections. (b) A localized rash can occur but is usually not the most severe or suggestive sign. (c) Nasal congestion is a mild allergic symptom but not strongly indicative of anaphylaxis. (d) Hemorrhage is unrelated to anaphylaxis. (e) Respiratory distress is a hallmark of anaphylaxis due to airway swelling and bronchoconstriction.
Step 4: Recognize that respiratory distress is the most suggestive and critical sign of an anaphylactic reaction because it indicates airway compromise, which requires immediate intervention.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, respiratory distress is the key clinical feature that points toward an anaphylactic reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anaphylactic Reaction

An anaphylactic reaction is a severe, rapid-onset allergic response that can be life-threatening. It typically involves multiple organ systems and presents with symptoms like difficulty breathing, swelling, and a sudden drop in blood pressure. Recognizing these signs quickly is critical for prompt treatment.
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Respiratory Distress

Respiratory distress refers to difficulty breathing or inadequate oxygen exchange, often seen in anaphylaxis due to airway swelling or bronchoconstriction. It is a key indicator of severe allergic reactions and requires immediate medical intervention to prevent respiratory failure.
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Differentiating Allergic Symptoms

Not all allergic symptoms indicate anaphylaxis; localized rashes or nasal congestion are milder reactions. Understanding the severity and systemic involvement helps distinguish anaphylaxis from less severe allergic responses, guiding appropriate urgency in treatment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the table.

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Textbook Question

Which patient would be the most likely to benefit from desensitization immunotherapy?

a. A person suffering from serum sickness

b. A person at risk for HDN during pregnancy

c. A person with an allergy to pollen

d. A transplant patient

e. An asthmatic patient

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would be recommended as a means to diagnose a type I sensitivity? Select all that apply.

a. Skin prick test

b. IgG titers

c. IgM titers

d. IgE titers

e. Histamine levels

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Textbook Question

A patient has developed a type III reaction to a drug. Which of the following is the most immediate action required?

a. Lower the patient’s fever

b. Stop administration of the drug

c. Treat the patient’s skin rash to avoid possible infections

d. Hook the patient up to an IV for rehydration therapy

e. Administer antihistamines to limit the response

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Textbook Question

Indicate the true statements, and then reword the false statements so they are true.

a. Immunodeficiencies are associated with a decreased cancer risk

b. Type I reactions are mediated by IgG antibodies

c. Autoimmune disorders are not caused by type I hypersensitivities

d. Systemic lupus is mainly mediated by a type III hypersensitivity

e. A person with type 0- blood is called a universal donor

f. Immunotherapies are useful to reduce type II reactions

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Textbook Question

Which scenario presents the greatest risk for HDN developing?

a. O− mother with O+ fetus

b. A+ mother with O+ fetus

c. B−mother with AB− fetus

d. A−mother with O−fetus

e. AB+ mother with AB−fetus

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