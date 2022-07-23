Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Biomedical Applications: Vaccines, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Molecular Method
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 14 - Biomedical Applications: Vaccines, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Molecular MethodProblem 5
Chapter 14, Problem 5

A direct ELISA test is utilized as a pregnancy test because it tests for:
a. Antibodies to the fetus in urine
b. Antibodies to a pregnancy hormone in urine
c. An antigen that recognizes a pregnancy hormone in urine
d. T cells that recognize a pregnancy hormone in urine
e. The presence of a pregnancy hormone in urine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a direct ELISA test detects. A direct ELISA is designed to detect the presence of an antigen in a sample by using an antibody that binds directly to that antigen.
Step 2: Identify the target of a pregnancy test. Pregnancy tests typically detect the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), which is present in urine during pregnancy.
Step 3: Recognize that in a direct ELISA pregnancy test, the test uses antibodies that specifically bind to the hCG hormone (the antigen) in the urine sample.
Step 4: Eliminate options that mention antibodies to the fetus, antibodies to a hormone, or T cells, since the test is not detecting immune cells or antibodies but rather the hormone itself as an antigen.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding is that the direct ELISA test detects the presence of the pregnancy hormone (hCG) antigen in urine.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Direct ELISA Technique

Direct ELISA is an immunoassay that detects the presence of a specific antigen in a sample by using an enzyme-linked antibody that binds directly to that antigen. It is commonly used for identifying proteins or hormones, such as the pregnancy hormone hCG, without the need for secondary antibodies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:28
Direct Microscopic Cell Counts

Pregnancy Hormone (hCG)

Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) is a hormone produced during pregnancy, detectable in urine and blood. Pregnancy tests rely on detecting hCG as a biomarker, since its presence indicates implantation and early pregnancy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:57
False Positives/Negatives

Antigen vs. Antibody Detection

In immunoassays, antigens are the target molecules being detected, while antibodies are the detection tools. Direct ELISA identifies antigens (like hCG) directly, whereas indirect ELISA detects antibodies. Understanding this distinction is key to interpreting test results.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What was the purpose of the practice of variolation?

1458
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following vaccines is most likely to be contraindicated for an immune compromised patient?

a. An mRNA vaccine

b. A whole inactivated vaccine

c. A toxoid vaccine

d. A conjugate vaccine

e. A live attenuated vaccine

1525
views
Textbook Question

How does an antibody neutralize a virus?

a. By preventing the virus from binding to a receptor protein on a host cell

b. By preventing the virus from injecting its nucleic acid into its host cell

c. By degrading the capsid

d. By inserting holes into the viral envelope

e. By preventing the virus from replicating while inside the host

1423
views
Textbook Question

If parents in the United States decline or delay vaccinations for their children because they fear the refuted claim of a link between vaccinations and autism, which of the following is a possible result?

a. A decrease in diagnosis of autism with a decrease of vaccinations

b. An increase in diagnosis of autism with an increase of vaccinations

c. An increase in the administration of subunit vaccines

d. A decrease in herd immunity

e. An increase in public demand for inactivated vaccines

1525
views
Textbook Question

What caused thousands of parents in the United States and the United Kingdom to stop vaccinating their children after 1998?

1418
views
Textbook Question

Is there a definitive scientific link between autism and vaccines? Support your response with information from the text.

742
views