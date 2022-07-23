Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Biomedical Applications: Vaccines, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Molecular Method
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 14 - Biomedical Applications: Vaccines, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Molecular MethodProblem 7
Chapter 14, Problem 7

What caused thousands of parents in the United States and the United Kingdom to stop vaccinating their children after 1998?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context: In 1998, a study was published that suggested a link between the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine and autism in children.
Recognize the impact of the study: Despite being later discredited and retracted, this study caused widespread fear and mistrust among parents regarding vaccine safety.
Identify the consequence: As a result, thousands of parents in the United States and the United Kingdom chose to stop vaccinating their children due to concerns about potential harm.
Consider the role of misinformation: Media coverage and public misunderstanding amplified the fear, leading to decreased vaccination rates.
Acknowledge the scientific consensus: Subsequent extensive research has shown no credible evidence linking vaccines to autism, emphasizing the importance of vaccines in preventing infectious diseases.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

The 1998 Wakefield Study

A now-discredited study published in 1998 by Andrew Wakefield falsely claimed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism. This study caused widespread fear and skepticism about vaccine safety, despite being retracted and debunked by subsequent research.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:48
Microorganisms as Research Tools

Vaccine Hesitancy and Public Perception

Vaccine hesitancy refers to delay or refusal of vaccines despite availability. The Wakefield study fueled mistrust in vaccines, leading many parents to avoid vaccinating their children due to fears of autism, highlighting how misinformation can impact public health decisions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:46
Microbiome Composition

Impact of Misinformation on Public Health

Misinformation can spread rapidly and influence public behavior negatively, as seen with the decline in vaccination rates after 1998. This led to outbreaks of preventable diseases, demonstrating the critical need for accurate scientific communication and trust in health authorities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:20
Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What was the purpose of the practice of variolation?

1458
views
Textbook Question

How does an antibody neutralize a virus?

a. By preventing the virus from binding to a receptor protein on a host cell

b. By preventing the virus from injecting its nucleic acid into its host cell

c. By degrading the capsid

d. By inserting holes into the viral envelope

e. By preventing the virus from replicating while inside the host

1423
views
Textbook Question

Select the true statements about mRNA vaccines. Select all that apply.

a. These vaccines contain a type of nucleic acid

b. These vaccines can alter cellular DNA

c. These vaccines often require a booster dose

d. These vaccines do not require adjuvants

e. These vaccines require an engineered virus to deliver the mRNA to a target cell

688
views
Textbook Question

Is there a definitive scientific link between autism and vaccines? Support your response with information from the text.

742
views
Textbook Question

Match the pathogen part to the inactivated vaccine:

<IMAGE>

1469
views
Textbook Question

A direct ELISA test is utilized as a pregnancy test because it tests for:

a. Antibodies to the fetus in urine

b. Antibodies to a pregnancy hormone in urine

c. An antigen that recognizes a pregnancy hormone in urine

d. T cells that recognize a pregnancy hormone in urine

e. The presence of a pregnancy hormone in urine

2175
views