A broad-spectrum drug is best described as
a. bactericidal against a wide range of species.
b. bacteriostatic against a wide range of species.
c. effective against a wide range of species.
d. empiric therapy.
e. selectively toxic.
A broad-spectrum drug is best described as
a. bactericidal against a wide range of species.
b. bacteriostatic against a wide range of species.
c. effective against a wide range of species.
d. empiric therapy.
e. selectively toxic.
A patient has an uncomplicated infection with a Gram-negative bacterium. He also has a history of penicillin allergy. Which drug is the best treatment option for this patient?
a. Ampicillin
b. A first-generation cephalosporin
c. A carbapenem
d. Isoniazid
e. Azithromycin
Which drug family would be the most effective to treat a patient diagnosed with a MRSA infection?
a. Penicillins
b. Third-generation cephalosporins
c. Carbapenems
d. Lincosamides
e. Aminoglycosides
Match the antimicrobial drug class to its action. You may assign more than one drug class to a given action and some actions may not be applicable.