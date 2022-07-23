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Ch. 15 - Antimicrobial Drugs
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 15 - Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 3
Chapter 15, Problem 3

Match the antimicrobial drug class to its action. You may assign more than one drug class to a given action and some actions may not be applicable.
Table listing antimicrobial drug classes with blank lines to match each to their specific action against microbes.

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Step 1: Understand the mechanism of each drug class. For example, Quinolones inhibit DNA replication by targeting bacterial DNA gyrase and topoisomerase IV, so they are associated with inhibiting DNA replication.
Step 2: Match the drug classes to their known actions based on their mechanisms. For instance, Rifamycins inhibit transcription by binding to bacterial RNA polymerase, so they inhibit transcription.
Step 3: Identify which drug classes inhibit translation. Macrolides and Tetracyclines both inhibit bacterial protein synthesis by targeting the ribosome, so they inhibit translation.
Step 4: Recognize that Cephalosporins and Glycopeptides inhibit cell wall synthesis. Cephalosporins disrupt peptidoglycan cross-linking, and Glycopeptides block cell wall precursor synthesis, so both inhibit cell wall synthesis.
Step 5: Understand that Polypeptide drugs disrupt plasma membrane integrity by interacting with membrane components, so they are associated with disrupting plasma membrane integrity. Also, drugs like Sulfonamides (not listed here) block folic acid production, but among the given classes, Glycopeptides do not block folic acid production, so this action may not apply to the listed classes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mechanism of Action of Antimicrobial Drugs

Antimicrobial drugs target specific processes essential for microbial survival, such as DNA replication, transcription, translation, cell wall synthesis, membrane integrity, and folic acid production. Understanding these mechanisms helps in matching drug classes to their specific actions and predicting their effects on microbes.
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Classes of Antimicrobial Drugs and Their Targets

Different drug classes act on distinct microbial targets: Quinolones inhibit DNA replication; Rifamycins inhibit transcription; Macrolides and Tetracyclines inhibit translation; Cephalosporins and Glycopeptides inhibit cell wall synthesis; Polypeptide drugs disrupt plasma membrane integrity or other functions. Recognizing these associations is key to correctly matching drugs to their actions.
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Selective Toxicity in Antimicrobial Therapy

Selective toxicity refers to the ability of antimicrobial drugs to target microbial cells without harming host cells by exploiting differences like cell wall presence or unique enzymes. This principle underlies why certain drugs inhibit bacterial cell wall synthesis or folic acid production, processes absent or different in human cells.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A broad-spectrum drug is best described as

a. bactericidal against a wide range of species.

b. bacteriostatic against a wide range of species.

c. effective against a wide range of species.

d. empiric therapy.

e. selectively toxic.

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Textbook Question

A patient has an uncomplicated infection with a Gram-negative bacterium. He also has a history of penicillin allergy. Which drug is the best treatment option for this patient?

a. Ampicillin

b. A first-generation cephalosporin

c. A carbapenem

d. Isoniazid

e. Azithromycin

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Textbook Question

Which drug family would be the most effective to treat a patient diagnosed with a MRSA infection?

a. Penicillins

b. Third-generation cephalosporins

c. Carbapenems

d. Lincosamides

e. Aminoglycosides

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Textbook Question

A patient who is not a healthcare worker is diagnosed with C. difficile pseudomembranous colitis. What most likely led to this infection?

a. The patient was recently treated with a bacteriostatic drug.

b. The patient was recently treated with a broad-spectrum drug.

c. The patient was treated with a bactericidal drug.

d. The patient recently became immune compromised and therefore had an increased risk for infection.

e. The patient was recently exposed to someone with an active C. difficile infection.

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Textbook Question

What advantages might a semisynthetic antimicrobial drug have over an antibiotic?

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