A broad-spectrum drug is best described as
a. bactericidal against a wide range of species.
b. bacteriostatic against a wide range of species.
c. effective against a wide range of species.
d. empiric therapy.
e. selectively toxic.
A broad-spectrum drug is best described as
a. bactericidal against a wide range of species.
b. bacteriostatic against a wide range of species.
c. effective against a wide range of species.
d. empiric therapy.
e. selectively toxic.
A patient has an uncomplicated infection with a Gram-negative bacterium. He also has a history of penicillin allergy. Which drug is the best treatment option for this patient?
a. Ampicillin
b. A first-generation cephalosporin
c. A carbapenem
d. Isoniazid
e. Azithromycin
Which drug family would be the most effective to treat a patient diagnosed with a MRSA infection?
a. Penicillins
b. Third-generation cephalosporins
c. Carbapenems
d. Lincosamides
e. Aminoglycosides
A patient who is not a healthcare worker is diagnosed with C. difficile pseudomembranous colitis. What most likely led to this infection?
a. The patient was recently treated with a bacteriostatic drug.
b. The patient was recently treated with a broad-spectrum drug.
c. The patient was treated with a bactericidal drug.
d. The patient recently became immune compromised and therefore had an increased risk for infection.
e. The patient was recently exposed to someone with an active C. difficile infection.
What advantages might a semisynthetic antimicrobial drug have over an antibiotic?