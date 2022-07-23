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Ch. 15 - Antimicrobial Drugs
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 15 - Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 4
Chapter 15, Problem 4

A patient has an uncomplicated infection with a Gram-negative bacterium. He also has a history of penicillin allergy. Which drug is the best treatment option for this patient?
a. Ampicillin
b. A first-generation cephalosporin
c. A carbapenem
d. Isoniazid
e. Azithromycin

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the characteristics of the infection. The patient has an uncomplicated infection caused by a Gram-negative bacterium. This means the causative organism is a Gram-negative bacterium, which influences antibiotic choice.
Step 2: Consider the patient's allergy history. The patient has a penicillin allergy, so antibiotics structurally related to penicillins (like some cephalosporins and carbapenems) may pose a risk of cross-reactivity and should be used cautiously or avoided.
Step 3: Evaluate each antibiotic option in the context of Gram-negative coverage and allergy risk: Ampicillin is a penicillin derivative and likely contraindicated due to allergy; first-generation cephalosporins have limited Gram-negative coverage and potential cross-reactivity; carbapenems have broad-spectrum activity but are beta-lactams and may cross-react; isoniazid is an anti-tuberculosis drug and not appropriate here; azithromycin is a macrolide with activity against some Gram-negative bacteria and no beta-lactam structure, so it is less likely to cause allergic reactions related to penicillin.
Step 4: Based on the above, select the antibiotic that effectively treats Gram-negative bacteria and is safe for a patient with penicillin allergy, considering the spectrum of activity and allergy profile.
Step 5: Confirm the choice aligns with clinical guidelines for uncomplicated Gram-negative infections in penicillin-allergic patients, ensuring efficacy and safety.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gram-negative Bacteria

Gram-negative bacteria have a unique cell wall structure with an outer membrane containing lipopolysaccharides, making them more resistant to certain antibiotics. Understanding their characteristics helps in selecting effective drugs that can penetrate this barrier and target the bacteria.
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Penicillin Allergy and Cross-reactivity

Patients allergic to penicillin may also react to related beta-lactam antibiotics like some cephalosporins and carbapenems due to structural similarities. Recognizing cross-reactivity is crucial to avoid allergic reactions and choose safe alternative treatments.
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Antibiotic Spectrum and Drug Selection

Choosing the best antibiotic depends on its spectrum of activity against the pathogen and patient factors like allergies. For Gram-negative infections, macrolides like azithromycin can be effective alternatives when beta-lactams are contraindicated.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A broad-spectrum drug is best described as

a. bactericidal against a wide range of species.

b. bacteriostatic against a wide range of species.

c. effective against a wide range of species.

d. empiric therapy.

e. selectively toxic.

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Textbook Question

Which drug family would be the most effective to treat a patient diagnosed with a MRSA infection?

a. Penicillins

b. Third-generation cephalosporins

c. Carbapenems

d. Lincosamides

e. Aminoglycosides

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Textbook Question

A patient who is not a healthcare worker is diagnosed with C. difficile pseudomembranous colitis. What most likely led to this infection?

a. The patient was recently treated with a bacteriostatic drug.

b. The patient was recently treated with a broad-spectrum drug.

c. The patient was treated with a bactericidal drug.

d. The patient recently became immune compromised and therefore had an increased risk for infection.

e. The patient was recently exposed to someone with an active C. difficile infection.

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Textbook Question

Choose the true statement(s) about therapeutic index (TI). Select all that apply.

a. A drug with a high therapeutic index would be effective above the dose at which it is potentially toxic.

b. A narrow TI is preferable.

c. A drug for which the maximum safe dose is close to the minimum effective dose would have a high TI.

d. It is one measure of a drug’s general safety.

e. A drug that is not selectively toxic would most likely have a high TI.

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Textbook Question

Match the antimicrobial drug class to its action. You may assign more than one drug class to a given action and some actions may not be applicable.

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Textbook Question

What advantages might a semisynthetic antimicrobial drug have over an antibiotic?

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