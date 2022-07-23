Textbook Question
List the anatomical structures of the human lower respiratory tract.
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List the anatomical structures of the human lower respiratory tract.
Which of the following can lead to pneumonia?
a. Viruses
b. Bacteria
c. Fungi
d. All of the above
Most cases of croup are caused by
a. Bacteria.
b. Viruses.
c. Trauma injuries.
d. Fungi.
e. Allergens.
Define the following key terms.
a. Fomite
b. Mucociliary escalator
c. Alveolar macrophage
d. Prognosis
e. Serovar
f. Otitis media
g. Tympanic membrane
h. Epidemic
i. Pandemic
j. Antigenic drift
k. Herd immunity
l. Antigenic shift
m. Rheumatogenic
n. Attenuated viral strain
o. Inactivated viral strain
p. Pulmonary edema
q. Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP)
r. Healthcare-associated pneumonia (HCAP)
s. Typical pneumonia
t. Atypical pneumonia
u. Endemic mycoses
v. Dimorphic fungus