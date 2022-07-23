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Ch. 16 - Respiratory System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 16 - Respiratory System InfectionsProblem 2
Chapter 16, Problem 2

List the anatomical structures of the human upper respiratory tract.

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1
Understand that the human upper respiratory tract includes all the anatomical structures involved in the passage of air from the external environment to the lower respiratory tract, primarily located above the vocal cords.
Identify the main external entry point: the nasal cavity, which filters, warms, and moistens the air inhaled through the nose.
Include the paranasal sinuses, which are air-filled spaces around the nasal cavity that help lighten the skull and produce mucus.
Recognize the pharynx, a muscular tube divided into three parts: nasopharynx (behind the nasal cavity), oropharynx (behind the oral cavity), and laryngopharynx (leading to the larynx).
Note the larynx (voice box) as the lower boundary of the upper respiratory tract, which connects the pharynx to the trachea and contains the vocal cords.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anatomy of the Nasal Cavity

The nasal cavity is the initial part of the upper respiratory tract, responsible for filtering, warming, and humidifying inhaled air. It includes structures such as the nostrils, nasal septum, and turbinates (conchae) that increase surface area for air processing.
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Pharynx Structure and Function

The pharynx is a muscular tube connecting the nasal cavity to the larynx and esophagus. It is divided into three regions: nasopharynx, oropharynx, and laryngopharynx, serving as a passageway for both air and food.
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Role of the Larynx in the Upper Respiratory Tract

The larynx, or voice box, is located below the pharynx and above the trachea. It functions in protecting the lower respiratory tract during swallowing and houses the vocal cords, playing a key role in sound production.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

List the anatomical structures of the human lower respiratory tract.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following can lead to pneumonia?

a. Viruses

b. Bacteria

c. Fungi

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Most cases of croup are caused by

a. Bacteria.

b. Viruses.

c. Trauma injuries.

d. Fungi.

e. Allergens.

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Textbook Question

Define the following key terms.

a. Fomite

b. Mucociliary escalator

c. Alveolar macrophage

d. Prognosis

e. Serovar

f. Otitis media

g. Tympanic membrane

h. Epidemic

i. Pandemic

j. Antigenic drift

k. Herd immunity

l. Antigenic shift

m. Rheumatogenic

n. Attenuated viral strain

o. Inactivated viral strain

p. Pulmonary edema

q. Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP)

r. Healthcare-associated pneumonia (HCAP)

s. Typical pneumonia

t. Atypical pneumonia

u. Endemic mycoses

v. Dimorphic fungus

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