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Ch. 16 - Respiratory System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 16 - Respiratory System InfectionsProblem 5
Chapter 16, Problem 5

Most cases of croup are caused by
a. Bacteria.
b. Viruses.
c. Trauma injuries.
d. Fungi.
e. Allergens.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of croup: Croup is a respiratory condition characterized by a distinctive barking cough and often affects young children.
Recall the common causes of croup: It is primarily caused by infections that lead to inflammation of the upper airway, particularly the larynx and trachea.
Identify the type of infectious agents involved: Since croup involves inflammation of the airway due to infection, consider whether bacteria, viruses, fungi, or other agents are typically responsible.
Recognize that viruses are the most common cause: The majority of croup cases are caused by viral infections, especially parainfluenza viruses.
Conclude that among the given options, viruses (option b) are the primary cause of most croup cases.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Croup Etiology

Croup is a respiratory condition primarily affecting young children, characterized by a barking cough and stridor. It is most commonly caused by viral infections, especially parainfluenza viruses, which lead to inflammation of the upper airway.

Viral vs. Bacterial Infections

Understanding the difference between viral and bacterial infections is crucial, as viruses typically cause croup, while bacteria are less commonly involved. Viral infections often result in inflammation without requiring antibiotics, unlike bacterial infections.
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Respiratory Tract Inflammation

Croup involves inflammation and swelling of the larynx, trachea, and bronchi, which narrows the airway and causes breathing difficulties. Recognizing how inflammation affects airway function helps explain the symptoms and guides treatment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The __________ vaccine is a childhood vaccine to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis; in contrast, the __________ vaccine is a booster shot recommended for adolescents and adults to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis.

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Textbook Question

List the anatomical structures of the human lower respiratory tract.

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Textbook Question

Rapid diagnosis and treatment of streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat) are important mainly because

a. Streptococcal pharyngitis is painful.

b. Streptococcal pharyngitis is highly contagious.

c. Failure to treat streptococcal pharyngitis can compromise the efficiency of the DTaP vaccine.

d. Streptococcal pharyngitis can cause certain autoimmune complications.

e. Not treating streptococcal pharyngitis leads to antibiotic resistance.

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Textbook Question

List the anatomical structures of the human upper respiratory tract.

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Textbook Question

Select the FALSE statement:

a. Typical pneumonia can be community acquired.

b. Streptococcus pneumoniae is one cause of typical pneumonia.

c. Viruses are the only cause of atypical pneumonia.

d. Atypical pneumonia is not usually characterized by consolidation.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following can lead to pneumonia?

a. Viruses

b. Bacteria

c. Fungi

d. All of the above

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