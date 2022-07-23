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Ch. 16 - Respiratory System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 16 - Respiratory System InfectionsProblem 3
Chapter 16, Problem 3

List the anatomical structures of the human lower respiratory tract.

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1
Understand that the human respiratory system is divided into the upper and lower respiratory tracts, with the lower respiratory tract responsible for conducting air to the lungs and facilitating gas exchange.
Identify the starting point of the lower respiratory tract, which begins just below the larynx (voice box).
List the main anatomical structures in order from the larynx downward: trachea, bronchi (including primary, secondary, and tertiary bronchi), bronchioles, and alveoli.
Recognize that the trachea is a tube supported by cartilage rings that branches into the right and left primary bronchi, each entering a lung.
Note that the bronchi further divide into smaller bronchioles, which eventually lead to alveolar ducts and alveoli, the tiny air sacs where gas exchange occurs.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lower Respiratory Tract Anatomy

The lower respiratory tract includes all structures below the larynx involved in air conduction and gas exchange. Key components are the trachea, bronchi, bronchioles, and lungs, which facilitate the passage and processing of air to the alveoli.
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Trachea and Bronchi Structure

The trachea is a rigid tube supported by cartilage rings that divides into the right and left primary bronchi. These bronchi further branch into secondary and tertiary bronchi, distributing air into each lung lobe.
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Bronchioles and Alveoli Function

Bronchioles are smaller airway branches lacking cartilage, leading to alveolar ducts and alveoli. Alveoli are tiny air sacs where gas exchange occurs between air and blood, essential for oxygen uptake and carbon dioxide removal.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

List the anatomical structures of the human upper respiratory tract.

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Textbook Question

Select the FALSE statement:

a. Typical pneumonia can be community acquired.

b. Streptococcus pneumoniae is one cause of typical pneumonia.

c. Viruses are the only cause of atypical pneumonia.

d. Atypical pneumonia is not usually characterized by consolidation.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following can lead to pneumonia?

a. Viruses

b. Bacteria

c. Fungi

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Most cases of croup are caused by

a. Bacteria.

b. Viruses.

c. Trauma injuries.

d. Fungi.

e. Allergens.

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Textbook Question

Define the following key terms.

a. Fomite

b. Mucociliary escalator

c. Alveolar macrophage

d. Prognosis

e. Serovar

f. Otitis media

g. Tympanic membrane

h. Epidemic

i. Pandemic

j. Antigenic drift

k. Herd immunity

l. Antigenic shift

m. Rheumatogenic

n. Attenuated viral strain

o. Inactivated viral strain

p. Pulmonary edema

q. Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP)

r. Healthcare-associated pneumonia (HCAP)

s. Typical pneumonia

t. Atypical pneumonia

u. Endemic mycoses

v. Dimorphic fungus

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