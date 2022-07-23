List the anatomical structures of the human lower respiratory tract.
Which of the following can lead to pneumonia?
a. Viruses
b. Bacteria
c. Fungi
d. All of the above
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Key Concepts
Pathogens Causing Pneumonia
Viral Pneumonia
Bacterial and Fungal Pneumonia
Rapid diagnosis and treatment of streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat) are important mainly because
a. Streptococcal pharyngitis is painful.
b. Streptococcal pharyngitis is highly contagious.
c. Failure to treat streptococcal pharyngitis can compromise the efficiency of the DTaP vaccine.
d. Streptococcal pharyngitis can cause certain autoimmune complications.
e. Not treating streptococcal pharyngitis leads to antibiotic resistance.
List the anatomical structures of the human upper respiratory tract.
Select the FALSE statement:
a. Typical pneumonia can be community acquired.
b. Streptococcus pneumoniae is one cause of typical pneumonia.
c. Viruses are the only cause of atypical pneumonia.
d. Atypical pneumonia is not usually characterized by consolidation.
Most cases of croup are caused by
a. Bacteria.
b. Viruses.
c. Trauma injuries.
d. Fungi.
e. Allergens.
Define the following key terms.
a. Fomite
b. Mucociliary escalator
c. Alveolar macrophage
d. Prognosis
e. Serovar
f. Otitis media
g. Tympanic membrane
h. Epidemic
i. Pandemic
j. Antigenic drift
k. Herd immunity
l. Antigenic shift
m. Rheumatogenic
n. Attenuated viral strain
o. Inactivated viral strain
p. Pulmonary edema
q. Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP)
r. Healthcare-associated pneumonia (HCAP)
s. Typical pneumonia
t. Atypical pneumonia
u. Endemic mycoses
v. Dimorphic fungus