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Ch. 16 - Respiratory System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 16 - Respiratory System InfectionsProblem 4
Chapter 16, Problem 4

Which of the following can lead to pneumonia?
a. Viruses
b. Bacteria
c. Fungi
d. All of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs, which can be caused by different types of microorganisms.
Recognize that viruses are common causes of pneumonia, especially in children and the elderly, by infecting the respiratory tract.
Know that bacteria, such as Streptococcus pneumoniae, are a frequent cause of bacterial pneumonia and can lead to severe lung infections.
Acknowledge that fungi can also cause pneumonia, particularly in immunocompromised individuals, through fungal spores inhaled into the lungs.
Conclude that since viruses, bacteria, and fungi can all cause pneumonia, the correct answer is the option that includes all these agents.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pathogens Causing Pneumonia

Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs that can be caused by various pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Each type of pathogen can invade lung tissue, leading to inflammation and impaired gas exchange.
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Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins

Viral Pneumonia

Viral pneumonia is caused by viruses such as influenza or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). It often results in milder symptoms but can predispose patients to secondary bacterial infections.
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Persistent Viral Infections

Bacterial and Fungal Pneumonia

Bacterial pneumonia, commonly caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, often presents with more severe symptoms and requires antibiotic treatment. Fungal pneumonia, caused by organisms like Histoplasma, is less common and typically affects immunocompromised individuals.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

List the anatomical structures of the human lower respiratory tract.

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Textbook Question

Rapid diagnosis and treatment of streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat) are important mainly because

a. Streptococcal pharyngitis is painful.

b. Streptococcal pharyngitis is highly contagious.

c. Failure to treat streptococcal pharyngitis can compromise the efficiency of the DTaP vaccine.

d. Streptococcal pharyngitis can cause certain autoimmune complications.

e. Not treating streptococcal pharyngitis leads to antibiotic resistance.

1200
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Textbook Question

List the anatomical structures of the human upper respiratory tract.

1483
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Textbook Question

Select the FALSE statement:

a. Typical pneumonia can be community acquired.

b. Streptococcus pneumoniae is one cause of typical pneumonia.

c. Viruses are the only cause of atypical pneumonia.

d. Atypical pneumonia is not usually characterized by consolidation.

1076
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Textbook Question

Most cases of croup are caused by

a. Bacteria.

b. Viruses.

c. Trauma injuries.

d. Fungi.

e. Allergens.

741
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Textbook Question

Define the following key terms.

a. Fomite

b. Mucociliary escalator

c. Alveolar macrophage

d. Prognosis

e. Serovar

f. Otitis media

g. Tympanic membrane

h. Epidemic

i. Pandemic

j. Antigenic drift

k. Herd immunity

l. Antigenic shift

m. Rheumatogenic

n. Attenuated viral strain

o. Inactivated viral strain

p. Pulmonary edema

q. Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP)

r. Healthcare-associated pneumonia (HCAP)

s. Typical pneumonia

t. Atypical pneumonia

u. Endemic mycoses

v. Dimorphic fungus

1390
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