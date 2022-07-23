All of the following are commonly associated with Streptococcus pyogenes EXCEPT:
a. impetigo.
b. cellulitis.
c. scalded skin syndrome.
d. necrotizing fasciitis.
e. strep throat.
All of the following are commonly associated with Streptococcus pyogenes EXCEPT:
a. impetigo.
b. cellulitis.
c. scalded skin syndrome.
d. necrotizing fasciitis.
e. strep throat.
Which genus is primarily associated with acne?
a. Staphylococcus
b. Propionibacterium
c. Clostridium
d. Streptococcus
e. Pseudomonas
Conjunctivitis is caused by the following agent types (select ALL that apply):
a. bacteria.
b. viruses.
c. protozoa.
d. fungi.
e. helminths.
Which of the following is not a virulence factor of P. aeruginosa?
a. Protein A
b, Exotoxins
c. Enzymes that damage host tissues
d. Endotoxins
e. Factors that enhance biofilm formation
Select the false statement about cutaneous candidiasis:
a. The most common causative species is Candida albicans.
b. Candida albicans can be part of normal microbiota.
c. Usage of antibiotics can increase the chance of cutaneous candidiasis.
d. Changes in pH can permit overgrowth.
e. The causative agents are naturally found as mold filaments.
Which best describes conjunctivitis (select ALL that apply)?
a. Itchy eyes
b. Scarred cornea
c. Red eyes
d. Inverted eyelashes
e. Scarred conjunctiva