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Ch. 17 - Skin and Eye Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 17 - Skin and Eye InfectionsProblem 8
Chapter 17, Problem 8

Select ALL the true statements about dermatophytes:
a. They are a group of bacteria that cause cutaneous infections.
b. They may be treated with antifungals without knowing the exact causative agent.
c. They are easily treated with antibiotics.
d. They are commonly acquired from the soil, environment, or animals.
e. They produce enzymes that digest keratin found in hair, nails, and skin.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what dermatophytes are. Dermatophytes are a group of fungi, not bacteria, that cause cutaneous (skin) infections by invading keratinized tissues such as hair, nails, and skin.
Step 2: Evaluate statement (a). Since dermatophytes are fungi, not bacteria, statement (a) is false.
Step 3: Consider treatment options. Dermatophyte infections are typically treated with antifungal medications, and often treatment can begin empirically without identifying the exact species, making statement (b) true.
Step 4: Assess statement (c). Antibiotics target bacteria, not fungi, so antibiotics are ineffective against dermatophytes, making statement (c) false.
Step 5: Review statements (d) and (e). Dermatophytes are commonly acquired from environmental sources such as soil, animals, or contaminated surfaces, and they produce keratinase enzymes that digest keratin in hair, nails, and skin, so both (d) and (e) are true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dermatophytes as Fungal Pathogens

Dermatophytes are a group of fungi, not bacteria, that infect keratinized tissues such as skin, hair, and nails. They cause superficial infections known as dermatophytoses or ringworm, which are common cutaneous fungal infections.
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Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins

Keratinase Enzyme Production

Dermatophytes produce keratinase enzymes that break down keratin, a structural protein in skin, hair, and nails. This enzymatic activity allows them to invade and colonize these tissues, leading to characteristic infections.
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Treatment of Dermatophyte Infections

Dermatophyte infections are typically treated with antifungal medications rather than antibiotics, as antibiotics target bacteria. Empirical antifungal treatment is often effective even without identifying the exact fungal species.
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Map of Lesson on Bacteriophage Infections
Related Practice
Textbook Question

All of the following are commonly associated with Streptococcus pyogenes EXCEPT:

a. impetigo.

b. cellulitis.

c. scalded skin syndrome.

d. necrotizing fasciitis.

e. strep throat.

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Textbook Question

Which genus is primarily associated with acne?

a. Staphylococcus

b. Propionibacterium

c. Clostridium

d. Streptococcus

e. Pseudomonas

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Textbook Question

Conjunctivitis is caused by the following agent types (select ALL that apply):

a. bacteria.

b. viruses.

c. protozoa.

d. fungi.

e. helminths.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a virulence factor of P. aeruginosa?

a. Protein A

b, Exotoxins

c. Enzymes that damage host tissues

d. Endotoxins

e. Factors that enhance biofilm formation

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Textbook Question

Select the false statement about cutaneous candidiasis:

a. The most common causative species is Candida albicans.

b. Candida albicans can be part of normal microbiota.

c. Usage of antibiotics can increase the chance of cutaneous candidiasis.

d. Changes in pH can permit overgrowth.

e. The causative agents are naturally found as mold filaments.

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Textbook Question

Which best describes conjunctivitis (select ALL that apply)?

a. Itchy eyes

b. Scarred cornea

c. Red eyes

d. Inverted eyelashes

e. Scarred conjunctiva

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