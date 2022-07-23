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Ch. 17 - Skin and Eye Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 17 - Skin and Eye InfectionsProblem 5
Chapter 17, Problem 5

Which genus is primarily associated with acne?
a. Staphylococcus
b. Propionibacterium
c. Clostridium
d. Streptococcus
e. Pseudomonas

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1
Understand that acne is a skin condition primarily caused by bacteria that thrive in the oily environment of hair follicles.
Recall that the genus associated with acne is known for being anaerobic and involved in the breakdown of skin oils, producing inflammatory substances.
Review the options: Staphylococcus, Propionibacterium, Clostridium, Streptococcus, and Pseudomonas, and consider their typical roles and environments.
Identify that Propionibacterium (now reclassified as Cutibacterium) is the genus most commonly linked to acne due to its presence in sebaceous glands and its role in inflammation.
Conclude that the correct genus associated with acne is Propionibacterium.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acne and Its Microbial Association

Acne is a common skin condition characterized by inflammation of hair follicles and sebaceous glands. It is often linked to the presence and activity of certain bacteria that influence inflammation and sebum production, leading to pimples and lesions.
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Introduction to Microbial Genetics

Propionibacterium Genus

The genus Propionibacterium, especially Propionibacterium acnes (now Cutibacterium acnes), is a key bacterium involved in acne development. It thrives in oily skin environments, metabolizes sebum, and triggers inflammatory responses contributing to acne.
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Scientific Naming of Organisms

Differentiation of Bacterial Genera

Understanding the characteristics of different bacterial genera like Staphylococcus, Clostridium, Streptococcus, and Pseudomonas helps identify their typical habitats and roles. Unlike Propionibacterium, these genera are associated with other infections or environments, not primarily acne.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is associated with chronic neuralgia?

a. Herpes simplex 1 virus

b. Streptococcus pyogenes

c, Measles virus

d. Varicella-zoster virus

e. Papilloma virus

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Textbook Question

Select ALL the true statements about dermatophytes:

a. They are a group of bacteria that cause cutaneous infections.

b. They may be treated with antifungals without knowing the exact causative agent.

c. They are easily treated with antibiotics.

d. They are commonly acquired from the soil, environment, or animals.

e. They produce enzymes that digest keratin found in hair, nails, and skin.

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Textbook Question

All of the following are commonly associated with Streptococcus pyogenes EXCEPT:

a. impetigo.

b. cellulitis.

c. scalded skin syndrome.

d. necrotizing fasciitis.

e. strep throat.

1274
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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a virulence factor of P. aeruginosa?

a. Protein A

b, Exotoxins

c. Enzymes that damage host tissues

d. Endotoxins

e. Factors that enhance biofilm formation

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Textbook Question

Which lesion/rash is mismatched with the disease?

a. Ulcer – inflammatory acne

b. Honey-colored crusted lesion – impetigo

c. Papule rash – wart

d. Maculopapular rash – measles

e. Vesicular rash – chickenpox

1165
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Textbook Question

Choose the false statement about HSV-1:

a. Viruses may be transmitted via wrestling mats.

b. Viruses may be transmitted via contact with lesions.

c. Viruses may be transmitted via the saliva of others with the virus.

d. Viruses may reactivate under stress-inducing conditions.

e. Viruses can be easily cured with common antivirals.

1113
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