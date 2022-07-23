Which of the following is associated with chronic neuralgia?
a. Herpes simplex 1 virus
b. Streptococcus pyogenes
c, Measles virus
d. Varicella-zoster virus
e. Papilloma virus
Which of the following is associated with chronic neuralgia?
a. Herpes simplex 1 virus
b. Streptococcus pyogenes
c, Measles virus
d. Varicella-zoster virus
e. Papilloma virus
Select ALL the true statements about dermatophytes:
a. They are a group of bacteria that cause cutaneous infections.
b. They may be treated with antifungals without knowing the exact causative agent.
c. They are easily treated with antibiotics.
d. They are commonly acquired from the soil, environment, or animals.
e. They produce enzymes that digest keratin found in hair, nails, and skin.
All of the following are commonly associated with Streptococcus pyogenes EXCEPT:
a. impetigo.
b. cellulitis.
c. scalded skin syndrome.
d. necrotizing fasciitis.
e. strep throat.
Which of the following is not a virulence factor of P. aeruginosa?
a. Protein A
b, Exotoxins
c. Enzymes that damage host tissues
d. Endotoxins
e. Factors that enhance biofilm formation
Which lesion/rash is mismatched with the disease?
a. Ulcer – inflammatory acne
b. Honey-colored crusted lesion – impetigo
c. Papule rash – wart
d. Maculopapular rash – measles
e. Vesicular rash – chickenpox
Choose the false statement about HSV-1:
a. Viruses may be transmitted via wrestling mats.
b. Viruses may be transmitted via contact with lesions.
c. Viruses may be transmitted via the saliva of others with the virus.
d. Viruses may reactivate under stress-inducing conditions.
e. Viruses can be easily cured with common antivirals.