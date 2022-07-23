Which of the following is associated with chronic neuralgia?
a. Herpes simplex 1 virus
b. Streptococcus pyogenes
c, Measles virus
d. Varicella-zoster virus
e. Papilloma virus
Which of the following is associated with chronic neuralgia?
a. Herpes simplex 1 virus
b. Streptococcus pyogenes
c, Measles virus
d. Varicella-zoster virus
e. Papilloma virus
Select ALL the true statements about dermatophytes:
a. They are a group of bacteria that cause cutaneous infections.
b. They may be treated with antifungals without knowing the exact causative agent.
c. They are easily treated with antibiotics.
d. They are commonly acquired from the soil, environment, or animals.
e. They produce enzymes that digest keratin found in hair, nails, and skin.
Which genus is primarily associated with acne?
a. Staphylococcus
b. Propionibacterium
c. Clostridium
d. Streptococcus
e. Pseudomonas
Which of the following is not a virulence factor of P. aeruginosa?
a. Protein A
b, Exotoxins
c. Enzymes that damage host tissues
d. Endotoxins
e. Factors that enhance biofilm formation
Select the false statement about cutaneous candidiasis:
a. The most common causative species is Candida albicans.
b. Candida albicans can be part of normal microbiota.
c. Usage of antibiotics can increase the chance of cutaneous candidiasis.
d. Changes in pH can permit overgrowth.
e. The causative agents are naturally found as mold filaments.
Choose the false statement about HSV-1:
a. Viruses may be transmitted via wrestling mats.
b. Viruses may be transmitted via contact with lesions.
c. Viruses may be transmitted via the saliva of others with the virus.
d. Viruses may reactivate under stress-inducing conditions.
e. Viruses can be easily cured with common antivirals.