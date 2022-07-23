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Ch. 17 - Skin and Eye Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 17 - Skin and Eye InfectionsProblem 6
Chapter 17, Problem 6

All of the following are commonly associated with Streptococcus pyogenes EXCEPT:
a. impetigo.
b. cellulitis.
c. scalded skin syndrome.
d. necrotizing fasciitis.
e. strep throat.

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1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics and diseases caused by Streptococcus pyogenes. This bacterium is a Group A Streptococcus known to cause a variety of infections, including skin infections and throat infections.
Step 2: Review each option and recall whether it is commonly linked to Streptococcus pyogenes. For example, impetigo, cellulitis, necrotizing fasciitis, and strep throat are well-documented infections caused by this bacterium.
Step 3: Identify the disease that is not typically caused by Streptococcus pyogenes. Scalded skin syndrome is usually caused by Staphylococcus aureus, which produces exfoliative toxins leading to this condition.
Step 4: Confirm that scalded skin syndrome is the exception by comparing the typical causative agents of each listed disease.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the disease not commonly associated with Streptococcus pyogenes, which is scalded skin syndrome.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Streptococcus pyogenes Characteristics

Streptococcus pyogenes is a Gram-positive bacterium known for causing a variety of human infections, primarily involving the skin and throat. It is beta-hemolytic and belongs to Group A Streptococcus (GAS). Understanding its pathogenic mechanisms helps identify diseases it commonly causes.
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Common Diseases Caused by Streptococcus pyogenes

S. pyogenes is commonly associated with infections such as impetigo, cellulitis, necrotizing fasciitis, and strep throat. These diseases result from its ability to invade tissues and produce toxins, leading to inflammation and tissue damage.
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Scalded Skin Syndrome and Its Etiology

Scalded skin syndrome is caused by exfoliative toxins produced by Staphylococcus aureus, not Streptococcus pyogenes. This distinction is crucial for diagnosis and treatment, as it differentiates the causative agent based on toxin production and clinical presentation.
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