Name two ways Shigella can avoid host immune response.

Textbook Question
Match the preventative measure to the infectious agent it can help limit:
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Match the preventative measure to the infectious agent it can help limit:
True or False: Clostridioides difficile cases are usually associated with a prior antibiotic therapy.
Which of the following pathogens are not associated with foodborne infections?
a. Salmonella
b. Shigella
c. Campylobacter jejuni
d. Bacillus cereus
e. Escherichia coli
Undercooked poultry is commonly a source of infection caused by ____________ bacteria or by ____________ bacteria.
Describe one way to prevent hookworm infection by N. americanus.
How would an upper endoscopy help diagnose a Helicobacter pylori infection?