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Ch. 19 - Digestive System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 19 - Digestive System InfectionsProblem 8
Chapter 19, Problem 8

Which of the following pathogens are not associated with foodborne infections?
a. Salmonella
b. Shigella
c. Campylobacter jejuni
d. Bacillus cereus
e. Escherichia coli

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between foodborne infections and foodborne intoxications. Foodborne infections occur when live pathogens are ingested and then multiply in the host, causing illness. Foodborne intoxications occur when toxins produced by bacteria in food cause illness, even if the bacteria are no longer alive.
Step 2: Review each pathogen listed and determine if it is typically associated with foodborne infections (live bacteria causing illness) or foodborne intoxications (toxins causing illness).
Step 3: Salmonella is a well-known cause of foodborne infections because it invades the intestinal lining and multiplies, leading to symptoms.
Step 4: Shigella and Campylobacter jejuni are also common causes of foodborne infections, as they infect the intestinal tract after ingestion.
Step 5: Bacillus cereus is primarily associated with foodborne intoxications due to its production of toxins, rather than infections caused by bacterial invasion. Escherichia coli includes strains that cause infections, so it is generally associated with foodborne infections.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Foodborne Infections

Foodborne infections occur when pathogenic microorganisms are ingested through contaminated food, leading to illness. These infections involve the actual invasion and multiplication of pathogens in the host's intestines, causing symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting.
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Common Foodborne Pathogens

Pathogens such as Salmonella, Shigella, Campylobacter jejuni, Bacillus cereus, and Escherichia coli are frequently linked to foodborne illnesses. Each has distinct characteristics and modes of transmission but commonly contaminate food and cause gastrointestinal disease.
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Distinguishing Foodborne Infection vs. Intoxication

Foodborne infections involve live pathogens causing illness after ingestion, whereas foodborne intoxications result from consuming toxins produced by bacteria in food. Understanding this difference helps identify which pathogens cause infections versus those causing intoxications.
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