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Ch. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic InfectionsProblem 12
Chapter 21, Problem 12

A reverse transcriptase antiviral medication is administered for human T cell leukemia virus (HTLV)–infected patients.
a. True
b. False

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of reverse transcriptase in viral replication. Reverse transcriptase is an enzyme used by retroviruses to convert their RNA genome into DNA, which then integrates into the host cell genome.
Step 2: Identify whether human T cell leukemia virus (HTLV) is a retrovirus. HTLV is indeed a retrovirus, meaning it uses reverse transcriptase during its replication cycle.
Step 3: Recognize that reverse transcriptase inhibitors are antiviral medications designed to block the activity of reverse transcriptase, thereby preventing viral replication.
Step 4: Consider the clinical use of reverse transcriptase inhibitors. These drugs are commonly used to treat infections caused by retroviruses, such as HIV, and can also be used for HTLV infections.
Step 5: Conclude that administering a reverse transcriptase antiviral medication for HTLV-infected patients is a valid therapeutic approach, making the statement true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Human T Cell Leukemia Virus (HTLV)

HTLV is a retrovirus that infects T cells and can cause adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma. It integrates its RNA genome into the host DNA via reverse transcription, similar to HIV, but differs in disease manifestation and treatment approaches.
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Reverse Transcriptase and Its Role in Retroviruses

Reverse transcriptase is an enzyme used by retroviruses to convert their RNA genome into DNA, enabling integration into the host genome. This enzyme is a key target for antiviral drugs in retroviral infections like HIV.
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Animal Viruses: Reverse-Transcribing Virus Synthesis & Replication

Antiviral Treatment for HTLV Infection

Unlike HIV, HTLV infections currently lack effective antiviral treatments targeting reverse transcriptase. Reverse transcriptase inhibitors used in HIV therapy are generally not effective or approved for HTLV, making supportive care and symptom management the main approach.
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1) Viruses Prevent Antiviral Effects of AVPs
Related Practice
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a. None at all

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b. It releases a toxin that destroys blood vessels.

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d. It avoids antibodies by binding to blood vessel surfaces.

e. It infects the epithelial cells of the vessels.

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