Name two similarities between Ebola and Marburg infections.
A reverse transcriptase antiviral medication is administered for human T cell leukemia virus (HTLV)–infected patients.
a. True
b. False
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Key Concepts
Human T Cell Leukemia Virus (HTLV)
Reverse Transcriptase and Its Role in Retroviruses
Antiviral Treatment for HTLV Infection
Identify the zoonotic disease:
a. HTLV lymphoma
b. Systemic candidiasis
c. Mucormycosis
d. Plague
e. Endocarditis
What effect would AIDS have on latent coinfections?
a. None at all
b. Latent infections may become reactivated
c. Latent infections would turn into asymptomatic infections
d. Opportunistic pathogens could easily be reactivated
e. Latent infections would turn into opportunistic infections
Why is endocarditis not transmissible from person to person?
How does Rickettsia rickettsii damage blood vessels?
a. It blocks blood vessels and causes vessel inflammation.
b. It releases a toxin that destroys blood vessels.
c. It causes sepsis and septic shock, which damages blood vessels.
d. It avoids antibodies by binding to blood vessel surfaces.
e. It infects the epithelial cells of the vessels.
How is Lassa different from Ebola and Marburg, aside from being caused by a different virus?