Textbook Question
Name two similarities between Ebola and Marburg infections.
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Name two similarities between Ebola and Marburg infections.
Identify the zoonotic disease:
a. HTLV lymphoma
b. Systemic candidiasis
c. Mucormycosis
d. Plague
e. Endocarditis
Why is endocarditis not transmissible from person to person?
A reverse transcriptase antiviral medication is administered for human T cell leukemia virus (HTLV)–infected patients.
a. True
b. False
How is Lassa different from Ebola and Marburg, aside from being caused by a different virus?
A tourniquet test can be used to identify which disease?
a. Dengue fever
b. Zika
c. HTLV
d. Lyme disease
e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever