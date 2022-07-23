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Ch. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic InfectionsProblem 8
Chapter 21, Problem 8

Name two similarities between Ebola and Marburg infections.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that both Ebola and Marburg viruses belong to the Filoviridae family, which means they share structural and genetic characteristics.
Step 2: Recognize that both viruses cause severe hemorrhagic fever in humans, leading to symptoms such as fever, bleeding, and multi-organ failure.
Step 3: Note that both infections are transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated materials.
Step 4: Acknowledge that the immune response to both viruses involves a strong inflammatory reaction, which contributes to the severity of the disease.
Step 5: Summarize that the two main similarities are their classification as filoviruses causing hemorrhagic fever and their mode of transmission through bodily fluids.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Filoviridae Family

Ebola and Marburg viruses both belong to the Filoviridae family, characterized by filamentous, enveloped viruses with single-stranded, negative-sense RNA genomes. This classification explains their similar structure and replication mechanisms.
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Pathogenesis and Symptoms

Both viruses cause severe hemorrhagic fever in humans, leading to symptoms like fever, bleeding, and multi-organ failure. Their pathogenesis involves targeting immune cells and endothelial cells, resulting in widespread inflammation and vascular damage.
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Transmission and Epidemiology

Ebola and Marburg viruses are transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials. Both have zoonotic reservoirs, primarily fruit bats, and outbreaks typically occur in similar geographic regions in Africa.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What virus is responsible for mononucleosis and Burkitt’s lymphoma?

a. Dengue virus

b. Yellow fever virus

c. Human immunodeficiency virus

d. Plasmodium falciparum

e. Epstein-Barr virus

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Textbook Question

A patient in the United States presents with symptoms of fever, chills, nausea, and a rash. Which of the following questions would provide a clue as to whether dengue fever, chikungungya, or Zika should be included in the differential diagnosis?

a. Have you recently traveled anywhere?

b. Has your sexual partner exhibited these symptoms recently?

c. Do you live near woods?

d. Have you been hiking lately?

e. Do you use intravenous drugs?

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Textbook Question

What effect would AIDS have on latent coinfections?

a. None at all

b. Latent infections may become reactivated

c. Latent infections would turn into asymptomatic infections

d. Opportunistic pathogens could easily be reactivated

e. Latent infections would turn into opportunistic infections

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Textbook Question

A reverse transcriptase antiviral medication is administered for human T cell leukemia virus (HTLV)–infected patients.

a. True

b. False

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Textbook Question

How is Lassa different from Ebola and Marburg, aside from being caused by a different virus?

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Textbook Question

A tourniquet test can be used to identify which disease?

a. Dengue fever

b. Zika

c. HTLV

d. Lyme disease

e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever

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