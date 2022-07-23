Name two similarities between Ebola and Marburg infections.
How is Lassa different from Ebola and Marburg, aside from being caused by a different virus?
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Key Concepts
Virus Family and Classification
Transmission and Reservoir Hosts
Clinical Presentation and Disease Severity
A patient in the United States presents with symptoms of fever, chills, nausea, and a rash. Which of the following questions would provide a clue as to whether dengue fever, chikungungya, or Zika should be included in the differential diagnosis?
a. Have you recently traveled anywhere?
b. Has your sexual partner exhibited these symptoms recently?
c. Do you live near woods?
d. Have you been hiking lately?
e. Do you use intravenous drugs?
What effect would AIDS have on latent coinfections?
a. None at all
b. Latent infections may become reactivated
c. Latent infections would turn into asymptomatic infections
d. Opportunistic pathogens could easily be reactivated
e. Latent infections would turn into opportunistic infections
Why is endocarditis not transmissible from person to person?
A reverse transcriptase antiviral medication is administered for human T cell leukemia virus (HTLV)–infected patients.
a. True
b. False
A tourniquet test can be used to identify which disease?
a. Dengue fever
b. Zika
c. HTLV
d. Lyme disease
e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever