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Ch. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic InfectionsProblem 9
Chapter 21, Problem 9

How is Lassa different from Ebola and Marburg, aside from being caused by a different virus?

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Step 1: Understand the causative agents. Lassa fever is caused by the Lassa virus, which belongs to the Arenaviridae family, whereas Ebola and Marburg viruses belong to the Filoviridae family. This difference in virus family influences their structure and replication.
Step 2: Examine the geographic distribution. Lassa fever is primarily found in West Africa, while Ebola and Marburg outbreaks have mostly occurred in Central and East Africa. This affects the epidemiology and risk areas for each disease.
Step 3: Consider the natural reservoirs. Lassa virus is primarily carried by the multimammate rat (Mastomys species), which transmits the virus to humans through contact with urine or feces. In contrast, Ebola and Marburg viruses are believed to be maintained in fruit bats, with transmission to humans occurring through contact with infected animals or bodily fluids.
Step 4: Compare modes of transmission. While all three viruses can be transmitted via contact with infected bodily fluids, Lassa virus transmission often involves exposure to rodent excreta, making it more associated with environmental exposure, whereas Ebola and Marburg transmission is more commonly linked to direct human-to-human contact during outbreaks.
Step 5: Review clinical presentation and severity. Although symptoms overlap (fever, hemorrhagic manifestations), Lassa fever generally has a lower fatality rate compared to Ebola and Marburg, and the clinical course can be more variable, with many cases being mild or asymptomatic.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Virus Family and Classification

Lassa virus belongs to the Arenaviridae family, while Ebola and Marburg viruses are part of the Filoviridae family. This classification affects their structure, genome organization, and replication mechanisms, influencing disease characteristics and transmission.
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Transmission and Reservoir Hosts

Lassa virus is primarily transmitted through contact with urine or feces of infected rodents (Mastomys rats), whereas Ebola and Marburg viruses are transmitted via direct contact with bodily fluids of infected humans or primates. This difference impacts outbreak patterns and control measures.
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Clinical Presentation and Disease Severity

Lassa fever often causes a milder illness with a lower fatality rate compared to the typically severe hemorrhagic fevers caused by Ebola and Marburg viruses. Symptoms and case fatality rates vary, influencing diagnosis, treatment, and public health responses.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name two similarities between Ebola and Marburg infections.

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Textbook Question

A patient in the United States presents with symptoms of fever, chills, nausea, and a rash. Which of the following questions would provide a clue as to whether dengue fever, chikungungya, or Zika should be included in the differential diagnosis?

a. Have you recently traveled anywhere?

b. Has your sexual partner exhibited these symptoms recently?

c. Do you live near woods?

d. Have you been hiking lately?

e. Do you use intravenous drugs?

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Textbook Question

What effect would AIDS have on latent coinfections?

a. None at all

b. Latent infections may become reactivated

c. Latent infections would turn into asymptomatic infections

d. Opportunistic pathogens could easily be reactivated

e. Latent infections would turn into opportunistic infections

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Textbook Question

Why is endocarditis not transmissible from person to person?

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Textbook Question

A reverse transcriptase antiviral medication is administered for human T cell leukemia virus (HTLV)–infected patients.

a. True

b. False

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Textbook Question

A tourniquet test can be used to identify which disease?

a. Dengue fever

b. Zika

c. HTLV

d. Lyme disease

e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever

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