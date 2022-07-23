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Ch. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic InfectionsProblem 7
Chapter 21, Problem 7

A tourniquet test can be used to identify which disease?
a. Dengue fever
b. Zika
c. HTLV
d. Lyme disease
e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever

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1
Understand the purpose of the tourniquet test: it is a clinical diagnostic tool used to assess capillary fragility and platelet function by applying pressure to a limb and observing for petechiae (small red or purple spots caused by bleeding under the skin).
Recall which diseases are associated with increased capillary fragility and bleeding tendencies, as the tourniquet test is particularly useful in identifying such conditions.
Review the list of diseases provided: Dengue fever, Zika, HTLV, Lyme disease, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and consider their typical clinical presentations and diagnostic methods.
Recognize that Dengue fever is known for causing thrombocytopenia (low platelet count) and increased capillary fragility, making the tourniquet test a relevant diagnostic tool for this disease.
Conclude that among the options, the tourniquet test is primarily used to identify Dengue fever due to its characteristic vascular and platelet abnormalities.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tourniquet Test

The tourniquet test is a clinical diagnostic tool used to assess capillary fragility and bleeding tendency by applying pressure to a limb and observing petechiae formation. It helps identify diseases that cause vascular damage or platelet dysfunction, especially in viral infections.
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Dengue Fever

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection characterized by high fever, rash, and bleeding tendencies. It often causes increased capillary fragility and thrombocytopenia, making the tourniquet test a useful diagnostic aid to detect hemorrhagic manifestations.
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Differential Diagnosis of Vector-Borne Diseases

Understanding the clinical features and diagnostic tests for diseases like Zika, HTLV, Lyme disease, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever is essential. Each has distinct symptoms and diagnostic criteria, but the tourniquet test is specifically associated with dengue fever due to its vascular effects.
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Name two similarities between Ebola and Marburg infections.

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What virus is responsible for mononucleosis and Burkitt’s lymphoma?

a. Dengue virus

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A patient in the United States presents with symptoms of fever, chills, nausea, and a rash. Which of the following questions would provide a clue as to whether dengue fever, chikungungya, or Zika should be included in the differential diagnosis?

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b. Has your sexual partner exhibited these symptoms recently?

c. Do you live near woods?

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e. Do you use intravenous drugs?

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a. None at all

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c. Latent infections would turn into asymptomatic infections

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How is Lassa different from Ebola and Marburg, aside from being caused by a different virus?

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