Name two similarities between Ebola and Marburg infections.
A tourniquet test can be used to identify which disease?
a. Dengue fever
b. Zika
c. HTLV
d. Lyme disease
e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Tourniquet Test
Dengue Fever
Differential Diagnosis of Vector-Borne Diseases
What virus is responsible for mononucleosis and Burkitt’s lymphoma?
a. Dengue virus
b. Yellow fever virus
c. Human immunodeficiency virus
d. Plasmodium falciparum
e. Epstein-Barr virus
A patient in the United States presents with symptoms of fever, chills, nausea, and a rash. Which of the following questions would provide a clue as to whether dengue fever, chikungungya, or Zika should be included in the differential diagnosis?
a. Have you recently traveled anywhere?
b. Has your sexual partner exhibited these symptoms recently?
c. Do you live near woods?
d. Have you been hiking lately?
e. Do you use intravenous drugs?
What effect would AIDS have on latent coinfections?
a. None at all
b. Latent infections may become reactivated
c. Latent infections would turn into asymptomatic infections
d. Opportunistic pathogens could easily be reactivated
e. Latent infections would turn into opportunistic infections
Which of the following microbes is most commonly associated with sepsis in immune-compromised individuals?
a. Borrelia burgdorferi
b. Human immunodeficiency virus
c. Zika virus
d. Candida albicans
e. Epstein-Barr virus
How is Lassa different from Ebola and Marburg, aside from being caused by a different virus?