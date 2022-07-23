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Ch. 4 - Introduction to Eukaryotic Cells
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 4 - Introduction to Eukaryotic CellsProblem 6
Chapter 4, Problem 6

___________________ is an exportation process used in eukaryotes and involves vesicles that may bud off the Golgi apparatus. In contrast, ___________________ is an importation process by which a solid or a dissolved substance enters the cell by being engulfed by invaginations of the plasma membrane.

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1
Identify the first blank as the process of moving substances out of the cell, which in eukaryotes often involves vesicles budding off from the Golgi apparatus. This process is known as exocytosis.
Understand that exocytosis is a form of active transport where materials packaged in vesicles are transported to the plasma membrane and released outside the cell.
For the second blank, recognize that it describes the process of bringing substances into the cell by engulfing them with the plasma membrane, forming vesicles inside the cell.
This importation process is called endocytosis, which can involve either solid particles (phagocytosis) or dissolved substances (pinocytosis).
Summarize that exocytosis is the exportation process involving vesicles from the Golgi apparatus, while endocytosis is the importation process involving plasma membrane invaginations to engulf substances.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exocytosis

Exocytosis is a cellular export process in eukaryotes where materials are packaged into vesicles that bud off from the Golgi apparatus and fuse with the plasma membrane to release their contents outside the cell.
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Endocytosis

Endocytosis is an import process where the plasma membrane folds inward to engulf extracellular substances, forming vesicles that bring solids or dissolved molecules into the cell.
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Vesicle Formation and Trafficking

Vesicle formation involves membrane budding to transport materials within cells; in exocytosis, vesicles carry substances out, while in endocytosis, vesicles bring substances in, highlighting the dynamic membrane trafficking essential for cellular communication and nutrient uptake.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

___________________ is also called cell drinking and is an example of an endocytic process.

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Textbook Question

Indicate the true statements about eukaryotic cells and then reword the false statements so that they are true.

a. Eukaryotic cells have 70S ribosomes on the rough endoplasmic reticulum.

b. Eukaryotic cells sexually reproduce by mitosis.

c. Eukaryotic cells can make up unicellular or multicellular organisms.

d. Eukaryotic cells always have a cell wall.

e. Eukaryotic cells can be photosynthetic.

f. Eukaryotic cells use fimbriae for motility.

g. Yeast is a multicellular eukaryote.

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Textbook Question

In what group of protozoans would you place the following organism? <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

The presence of which of the following would be helpful in distinguishing a prokaryote from a eukaryote? Select all that apply.

a. Peptidoglycan

b. Phospholipids

c. A cell wall

d. A nucleus

e. Chloroplasts

f. Ribosomes

g. Ability to carry out active transport

h. DNA

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are characteristics of the Kingdom Fungi? Select all that apply.

a. They have a cell wall.

b. They are mainly unicellular.

c. They are mostly pathogens.

d. They contain peptidoglycan in their cell wall.

e. Some are photosynthetic.

f. They lack mitochondria.

g. They are prokaryotic and eukaryotic.

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Textbook Question

Match the organelle to the function

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