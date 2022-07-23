___________________ is also called cell drinking and is an example of an endocytic process.
In what group of protozoans would you place the following organism? <IMAGE>
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Key Concepts
Protozoan Classification
Locomotion Structures in Protozoans
Morphological Identification
Which of the following are not characteristics of eukaryotes? Select all that apply.
a. They are generally simpler than prokaryotes.
b. They can be multicellular.
c. They all have a nucleus.
d. They tend to have multiple chromosomes.
e. They can have a cell wall.
f. They include pathogens.
g. They divide by mitosis.
h. They make up the Domain Archaea.
i. They make up the Domain Bacteria.
j. They make up the Domain Eukarya.
Indicate the true statements about eukaryotic cells and then reword the false statements so that they are true.
a. Eukaryotic cells have 70S ribosomes on the rough endoplasmic reticulum.
b. Eukaryotic cells sexually reproduce by mitosis.
c. Eukaryotic cells can make up unicellular or multicellular organisms.
d. Eukaryotic cells always have a cell wall.
e. Eukaryotic cells can be photosynthetic.
f. Eukaryotic cells use fimbriae for motility.
g. Yeast is a multicellular eukaryote.
___________________ is an exportation process used in eukaryotes and involves vesicles that may bud off the Golgi apparatus. In contrast, ___________________ is an importation process by which a solid or a dissolved substance enters the cell by being engulfed by invaginations of the plasma membrane.
The presence of which of the following would be helpful in distinguishing a prokaryote from a eukaryote? Select all that apply.
a. Peptidoglycan
b. Phospholipids
c. A cell wall
d. A nucleus
e. Chloroplasts
f. Ribosomes
g. Ability to carry out active transport
h. DNA
Which of the following are characteristics of the Kingdom Fungi? Select all that apply.
a. They have a cell wall.
b. They are mainly unicellular.
c. They are mostly pathogens.
d. They contain peptidoglycan in their cell wall.
e. Some are photosynthetic.
f. They lack mitochondria.
g. They are prokaryotic and eukaryotic.