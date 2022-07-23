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Ch. 4 - Introduction to Eukaryotic Cells
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 4 - Introduction to Eukaryotic CellsProblem 5
Chapter 4, Problem 5

In what group of protozoans would you place the following organism? <IMAGE>

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1
Step 1: Identify the key characteristics of the protozoan shown in the image, such as its mode of locomotion (e.g., flagella, cilia, pseudopodia), presence or absence of certain organelles, and any distinctive features visible.
Step 2: Recall the major groups of protozoans, which include Flagellates (Mastigophora), Amoeboids (Sarcodina), Ciliates (Ciliophora), and Sporozoans (Apicomplexa), each defined by their unique locomotion and life cycle traits.
Step 3: Match the observed characteristics of the organism to the defining traits of these groups. For example, if the organism moves using flagella, it likely belongs to the Flagellates; if it uses pseudopodia, it is an Amoeboid; if it has cilia, it is a Ciliate; and if it is non-motile and parasitic, it may be a Sporozoan.
Step 4: Consider any additional features such as the presence of a pellicle, contractile vacuoles, or specialized feeding structures that can help narrow down the classification within the protozoan groups.
Step 5: Conclude the classification by placing the organism into the protozoan group that best fits all observed morphological and functional characteristics.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protozoan Classification

Protozoans are classified into groups based on their locomotion methods, life cycles, and cellular structures. Common groups include flagellates, ciliates, amoeboids, and sporozoans. Understanding these categories helps in identifying and placing an organism within the correct protozoan group.
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Locomotion Structures in Protozoans

Locomotion in protozoans is achieved through structures like flagella, cilia, or pseudopodia. Flagellates use whip-like flagella, ciliates have numerous hair-like cilia, and amoeboids move via temporary cytoplasmic extensions called pseudopodia. Recognizing these structures is key to classifying protozoans.
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Morphological Identification

Morphological features such as shape, presence of organelles, and movement patterns are essential for identifying protozoans. Microscopic examination of these traits allows differentiation between groups and accurate placement of an organism within protozoan taxonomy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

___________________ is also called cell drinking and is an example of an endocytic process.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are not characteristics of eukaryotes? Select all that apply.

a. They are generally simpler than prokaryotes.

b. They can be multicellular.

c. They all have a nucleus.

d. They tend to have multiple chromosomes.

e. They can have a cell wall.

f. They include pathogens.

g. They divide by mitosis.

h. They make up the Domain Archaea.

i. They make up the Domain Bacteria.

j. They make up the Domain Eukarya.

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Textbook Question

Indicate the true statements about eukaryotic cells and then reword the false statements so that they are true.

a. Eukaryotic cells have 70S ribosomes on the rough endoplasmic reticulum.

b. Eukaryotic cells sexually reproduce by mitosis.

c. Eukaryotic cells can make up unicellular or multicellular organisms.

d. Eukaryotic cells always have a cell wall.

e. Eukaryotic cells can be photosynthetic.

f. Eukaryotic cells use fimbriae for motility.

g. Yeast is a multicellular eukaryote.

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Textbook Question

___________________ is an exportation process used in eukaryotes and involves vesicles that may bud off the Golgi apparatus. In contrast, ___________________ is an importation process by which a solid or a dissolved substance enters the cell by being engulfed by invaginations of the plasma membrane.

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Textbook Question

The presence of which of the following would be helpful in distinguishing a prokaryote from a eukaryote? Select all that apply.

a. Peptidoglycan

b. Phospholipids

c. A cell wall

d. A nucleus

e. Chloroplasts

f. Ribosomes

g. Ability to carry out active transport

h. DNA

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are characteristics of the Kingdom Fungi? Select all that apply.

a. They have a cell wall.

b. They are mainly unicellular.

c. They are mostly pathogens.

d. They contain peptidoglycan in their cell wall.

e. Some are photosynthetic.

f. They lack mitochondria.

g. They are prokaryotic and eukaryotic.

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