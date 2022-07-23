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Ch. 4 - Introduction to Eukaryotic Cells
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 4 - Introduction to Eukaryotic CellsProblem 7
Chapter 4, Problem 7

___________________ is also called cell drinking and is an example of an endocytic process.

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1
Understand the key terms in the question: 'cell drinking' and 'endocytic process'. Endocytosis is a cellular process where the cell engulfs material from its surroundings by enclosing it in a vesicle formed from the plasma membrane.
Recall that there are different types of endocytosis, including phagocytosis (cell eating) and pinocytosis (cell drinking).
Identify that 'cell drinking' refers to the uptake of fluids and dissolved substances, which is characteristic of pinocytosis.
Recognize that pinocytosis is a form of endocytosis where the cell takes in extracellular fluid and small molecules by forming small vesicles.
Conclude that the term that fits the blank is 'Pinocytosis', which is also called cell drinking and is an example of an endocytic process.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endocytosis

Endocytosis is a cellular process where the cell membrane engulfs external substances, bringing them into the cell enclosed in vesicles. It allows cells to intake nutrients, fluids, and other molecules from their environment.
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Pinocytosis

Pinocytosis, also known as 'cell drinking,' is a type of endocytosis where the cell ingests extracellular fluid and dissolved solutes. It is a non-specific process that helps cells sample their surroundings and absorb nutrients.
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Types of Endocytosis

Endocytosis includes various mechanisms such as phagocytosis (cell eating), pinocytosis (cell drinking), and receptor-mediated endocytosis. Each type differs in the substances taken up and the specificity of the process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts prokaryotes and eukaryotes.

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Textbook Question

___________________ is an exportation process used in eukaryotes and involves vesicles that may bud off the Golgi apparatus. In contrast, ___________________ is an importation process by which a solid or a dissolved substance enters the cell by being engulfed by invaginations of the plasma membrane.

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Textbook Question

In what group of protozoans would you place the following organism? <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

The presence of which of the following would be helpful in distinguishing a prokaryote from a eukaryote? Select all that apply.

a. Peptidoglycan

b. Phospholipids

c. A cell wall

d. A nucleus

e. Chloroplasts

f. Ribosomes

g. Ability to carry out active transport

h. DNA

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are characteristics of the Kingdom Fungi? Select all that apply.

a. They have a cell wall.

b. They are mainly unicellular.

c. They are mostly pathogens.

d. They contain peptidoglycan in their cell wall.

e. Some are photosynthetic.

f. They lack mitochondria.

g. They are prokaryotic and eukaryotic.

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Textbook Question

Match the organelle to the function

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