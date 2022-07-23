Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts prokaryotes and eukaryotes.
___________________ is also called cell drinking and is an example of an endocytic process.
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Key Concepts
Endocytosis
Pinocytosis
Types of Endocytosis
___________________ is an exportation process used in eukaryotes and involves vesicles that may bud off the Golgi apparatus. In contrast, ___________________ is an importation process by which a solid or a dissolved substance enters the cell by being engulfed by invaginations of the plasma membrane.
In what group of protozoans would you place the following organism? <IMAGE>
The presence of which of the following would be helpful in distinguishing a prokaryote from a eukaryote? Select all that apply.
a. Peptidoglycan
b. Phospholipids
c. A cell wall
d. A nucleus
e. Chloroplasts
f. Ribosomes
g. Ability to carry out active transport
h. DNA
Which of the following are characteristics of the Kingdom Fungi? Select all that apply.
a. They have a cell wall.
b. They are mainly unicellular.
c. They are mostly pathogens.
d. They contain peptidoglycan in their cell wall.
e. Some are photosynthetic.
f. They lack mitochondria.
g. They are prokaryotic and eukaryotic.
Match the organelle to the function