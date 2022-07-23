___________________ is also called cell drinking and is an example of an endocytic process.
Match the organelle to the function
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Cell Organelles and Their Functions
Structure-Function Relationship in Cells
Microscopy and Visualization of Organelles
Fungal spores can be made by ________. Select all that apply.
a. Binary fission
b. Mitosis
c. Meiosis
d. Asexual reproduction
e. Sexual reproduction
f. Sporogony
Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts prokaryotes and eukaryotes.
___________________ is an exportation process used in eukaryotes and involves vesicles that may bud off the Golgi apparatus. In contrast, ___________________ is an importation process by which a solid or a dissolved substance enters the cell by being engulfed by invaginations of the plasma membrane.
Complete the table by answering yes or no for each question.
The presence of which of the following would be helpful in distinguishing a prokaryote from a eukaryote? Select all that apply.
a. Peptidoglycan
b. Phospholipids
c. A cell wall
d. A nucleus
e. Chloroplasts
f. Ribosomes
g. Ability to carry out active transport
h. DNA