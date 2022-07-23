Textbook Question
___________________ is also called cell drinking and is an example of an endocytic process.
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___________________ is also called cell drinking and is an example of an endocytic process.
Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts prokaryotes and eukaryotes.
___________________ is an exportation process used in eukaryotes and involves vesicles that may bud off the Golgi apparatus. In contrast, ___________________ is an importation process by which a solid or a dissolved substance enters the cell by being engulfed by invaginations of the plasma membrane.
In what group of protozoans would you place the following organism? <IMAGE>
Complete the table by answering yes or no for each question.
Match the organelle to the function