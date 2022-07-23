How might phage conversion provide a bacterium with an evolutionary advantage?
Which of the following could inform you if your patient had a previous infection with a nonpersistent virus and recovered? Select all that apply.
a. A PCR test
b. A plaque assay
c. An ELISA test
d. An agglutination assay
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Nonpersistent Viral Infection and Immune Memory
PCR Test for Viral Detection
Serological Tests (ELISA and Agglutination Assays)
A young man comes into your clinic and asks for an HIV test. He had unprotected sex two weeks ago and is nervous. His best option would be a(n):
a. ELISA of anti-HIV antibodies
b. Test that detects HIV genes
c. Latex agglutination test
d. Cell culture of blood sample
Which of the following is a potential feature of an animal virus? Select all that apply.
a. Presence of an envelope
b. Presence of a naked icosahedral capsid
c. Ability to inject naked RNA into the host cell
d. Ability to integrate into the host cell’s genome
e. Ability to cause host cell lysis
f. Ability to build DNA from an RNA template
The patient has a viral titer of 200 on day four after infection, 30 at 4 weeks after infection, 600 at 8 months after infection, and 23 after 1 year of infection. This is likely a(n) _______________ infection.
Why don’t bacteriophages undergo an “uncoating” step during replication?
Match the following terms.