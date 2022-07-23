Compare and contrast production of viral proteins for dsDNA viruses and ssRNA+ viruses.
How might phage conversion provide a bacterium with an evolutionary advantage?
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Key Concepts
Phage Conversion
Bacteriophage Life Cycle
Evolutionary Advantage in Bacteria
The patient has a viral titer of 200 on day four after infection, 30 at 4 weeks after infection, 600 at 8 months after infection, and 23 after 1 year of infection. This is likely a(n) _______________ infection.
Assume a new enveloped RNA virus is causing an epidemic. Which of the following may be useful to manage the disease? Select all that apply.
a. Injectable antibodies
b. Interferons
c. Antibiotics
d. Nucleoside analogs
Which of the following could inform you if your patient had a previous infection with a nonpersistent virus and recovered? Select all that apply.
a. A PCR test
b. A plaque assay
c. An ELISA test
d. An agglutination assay
An accidental needle stick occurs during the routine treatment of an HIV-positive patient who arrives at your clinic. Immediate administration of _______________ can block viral entry.
a. Enfuvirtide
b. Vapendavir
c. AZT
d. Amantadine
Match the following terms.