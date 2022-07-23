How might phage conversion provide a bacterium with an evolutionary advantage?
Match the following terms.
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Key Concepts
Microbial Taxonomy and Classification
Terminology of Microbial Structures and Functions
Matching and Association Skills in Microbiology
Which of the following is a potential feature of an animal virus? Select all that apply.
a. Presence of an envelope
b. Presence of a naked icosahedral capsid
c. Ability to inject naked RNA into the host cell
d. Ability to integrate into the host cell’s genome
e. Ability to cause host cell lysis
f. Ability to build DNA from an RNA template
The patient has a viral titer of 200 on day four after infection, 30 at 4 weeks after infection, 600 at 8 months after infection, and 23 after 1 year of infection. This is likely a(n) _______________ infection.
Why don’t bacteriophages undergo an “uncoating” step during replication?
Which of the following could inform you if your patient had a previous infection with a nonpersistent virus and recovered? Select all that apply.
a. A PCR test
b. A plaque assay
c. An ELISA test
d. An agglutination assay
An accidental needle stick occurs during the routine treatment of an HIV-positive patient who arrives at your clinic. Immediate administration of _______________ can block viral entry.
a. Enfuvirtide
b. Vapendavir
c. AZT
d. Amantadine