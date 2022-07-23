Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Viruses and Prions
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 6 - Viruses and PrionsProblem 8
Chapter 6, Problem 8

Match the following terms.
Matching exercise table with virus-related terms on the left and virus names on the right.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Since the problem asks to match terms, first carefully identify each term and its possible definitions or descriptions. This usually involves understanding key microbiology concepts related to the terms provided.
Review each term individually and recall its definition or characteristic features. For example, if the terms are related to microbial structures, functions, or processes, think about what each term specifically refers to.
Compare the definitions or descriptions given in the options with the terms. Look for unique keywords or concepts that clearly link a term to its correct match.
Systematically pair each term with the description that best fits it, ensuring no two terms are matched with the same description unless specified.
Double-check your matches by verifying that each term's definition aligns logically and scientifically with the description you assigned to it.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microbial Taxonomy and Classification

Microbial taxonomy involves categorizing microorganisms based on shared characteristics such as morphology, genetics, and biochemical properties. Understanding classification helps in accurately matching terms related to different microbial groups or features.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
Introduction to Taxonomy

Terminology of Microbial Structures and Functions

Familiarity with specific terms describing microbial structures (e.g., flagella, pili) and their functions is essential. This knowledge allows correct association between terms and their definitions or roles within microbial cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:36
Terminology of Microbial Growth Control

Matching and Association Skills in Microbiology

Matching questions test the ability to link related concepts, such as terms and definitions or processes and outcomes. Developing skills to identify key features and relationships aids in accurately pairing items in microbiology.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:27
Introduction to Microbiology
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How might phage conversion provide a bacterium with an evolutionary advantage?

1375
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is a potential feature of an animal virus? Select all that apply.

a. Presence of an envelope

b. Presence of a naked icosahedral capsid

c. Ability to inject naked RNA into the host cell

d. Ability to integrate into the host cell’s genome

e. Ability to cause host cell lysis

f. Ability to build DNA from an RNA template

1468
views
Textbook Question

The patient has a viral titer of 200 on day four after infection, 30 at 4 weeks after infection, 600 at 8 months after infection, and 23 after 1 year of infection. This is likely a(n) _______________ infection.

1383
views
Textbook Question

Why don’t bacteriophages undergo an “uncoating” step during replication?

1232
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following could inform you if your patient had a previous infection with a nonpersistent virus and recovered? Select all that apply.

a. A PCR test

b. A plaque assay

c. An ELISA test

d. An agglutination assay

1392
views
Textbook Question

An accidental needle stick occurs during the routine treatment of an HIV-positive patient who arrives at your clinic. Immediate administration of _______________ can block viral entry.

a. Enfuvirtide

b. Vapendavir

c. AZT

d. Amantadine

1357
views