Match the term to the statement (some statements may be used more than once; others may not be used at all).
The graph shows an enzyme-catalyzed reaction.
a. Draw a line that would correspond to a noncatalyzed reaction.
b. Is this an endergonic or exergonic reaction? How can you tell?
c. Label the point on your graph that corresponds with the activation energy.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Enzyme Catalysis and Activation Energy
Endergonic vs. Exergonic Reactions
Interpreting Reaction Energy Graphs
Label each reactant and product in the reactions as reduced or oxidized (X is a theoretical molecule or atom).
Indicate which statements about fermentation are true, and then correct the false statements.
a. Fermentation is an anaerobic process that can be used by prokaryotic or eukaryotic cells.
b. Sugars are the only nutrients that can be fermented.
c. Fermentation is a low ATP yielding process.
d. There are only five types of fermentation: homolactic, heterolactic, alcohol, mixed acid, and butanediol fermentation.
e. Fermentation is the same as anaerobic respiration.
Complete the table.
Indicate the true statements about ATP, and then reword the false statements so that they are true.
a. ATP is made using anabolic reactions.
b. Substrate-level phosphorylation converts ATP to ADP.
c. ATP is commonly used by cells to store energy.
d. ATP is used to jump-start cellular respiration.
e. Catabolic reactions are used to make ATP.
f. In cellular respiration, the most ATP is made by glycolysis.
g. ATP can be made by phosphorylating ADP.