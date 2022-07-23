Textbook Question
How did the idea of spontaneous generation come about?
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How did the idea of spontaneous generation come about?
Which of the following is a scientific name?
a. Mycobacterium tuberculosis
b. Tubercle bacillus
Into which field of microbiology would the following scientists best fit?
Briefly state the role microorganisms play in each of the following:
a. Biological control of pests
b. Recycling of elements
c. Normal microbiota
d. Sewage treatment
e. Human insulin production
f. Vaccine production
g. Biofilms
Which of the following is not a characteristic of bacteria?
a. Are prokaryotic
b. Have peptidoglycan cell walls
c. Have the same shape
d. Grow by binary fission
e. Have the ability to move