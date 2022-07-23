How can the complement system cause endotoxic shock?
A human host can prevent a pathogen from getting enough iron by all of the following except
a. reducing dietary intake of iron.
b. binding iron with transferrin.
c. binding iron with hemoglobin.
d. binding iron with ferritin.
e. binding iron with siderophores.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Iron Sequestration in Host Defense
Role of Iron-Binding Proteins
Siderophores and Microbial Iron Acquisition
If the following are placed in the order of occurrence, which would be the third step?
a. Activation of C5 through C9
b. Cell lysis
c. Antigen–antibody reaction
d. Activation of C3
e. Activation of C2 through C4
Patients with X-linked chronic granulomatous disease are susceptible to infections because their neutrophils don’t generate an oxidative burst. What is the relation of the oxidative burst to infection?
Give several examples of how microbes evade the complement system.
A decrease in the production of C3 would result in
a. increased susceptibility to infection.
b. increased numbers of white blood cells.
c. increased phagocytosis.
d. activation of C5 through C9.
e. none of the above
Why does hemolysis of red blood cells occur when a person receives a transfusion of the wrong type of blood?