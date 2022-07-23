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Ch. 19 - Disorders Associated with the Immune System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 19 - Disorders Associated with the Immune SystemProblem 10
Chapter 19, Problem 10

The Fc region of this protein causes degranulation when it binds to basophils.

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Identify the protein mentioned by focusing on the Fc region, which is the tail region of an antibody that interacts with cell surface receptors.
Recall that basophils are immune cells involved in allergic responses and that they have receptors for the Fc region of certain antibodies.
Understand that the antibody class whose Fc region binds to basophils to cause degranulation is Immunoglobulin E (IgE).
Recognize that when the Fc region of IgE binds to Fc epsilon receptors (Fc\(\varepsilon\) R) on basophils, it triggers degranulation, releasing histamine and other mediators.
Summarize that the protein with the Fc region causing basophil degranulation is IgE, which plays a key role in allergic reactions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fc Region of Antibodies

The Fc region is the constant part of an antibody that interacts with cell surface receptors and immune molecules. It mediates immune responses by binding to Fc receptors on immune cells, triggering processes like phagocytosis or degranulation.
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Basophils and Their Role in Immunity

Basophils are white blood cells involved in allergic reactions and inflammation. They contain granules filled with histamine and other mediators, which are released during degranulation to amplify immune responses.
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Basophils

Degranulation Mechanism

Degranulation is the process where immune cells release granule contents into the extracellular space. When the Fc region of antibodies binds to Fc receptors on basophils, it triggers degranulation, leading to the release of inflammatory mediators.
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Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.

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d. Type IV hypersensitivity

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