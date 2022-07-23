Textbook Question
If tumor cells can be destroyed by the immune system, how does cancer develop? What does immunotherapy involve?
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If tumor cells can be destroyed by the immune system, how does cancer develop? What does immunotherapy involve?
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Due to immune complexes.
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Reaction to an incompatible blood transfusion.