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Ch. 20 - Antimicrobial Drugs
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 20 - Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 4
Chapter 20, Problem 4

Define drug resistance. How is it produced? What measures can be taken to minimize drug resistance?

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Define drug resistance as the ability of microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, or fungi, to survive and multiply despite the presence of drugs designed to kill or inhibit them.
Explain that drug resistance is produced primarily through genetic changes in the microorganism, such as mutations or acquiring resistance genes via horizontal gene transfer (e.g., plasmids, transposons). These changes can alter drug targets, increase drug efflux, or inactivate the drug.
Describe that selective pressure from the misuse or overuse of antimicrobial drugs (e.g., incomplete courses, unnecessary prescriptions) encourages the survival and proliferation of resistant strains.
Discuss measures to minimize drug resistance, including: using antibiotics only when necessary and prescribed by a healthcare professional, completing the full course of treatment, avoiding self-medication, implementing infection control practices, and promoting the development of new drugs.
Highlight the importance of public health strategies such as surveillance of resistance patterns, educating healthcare providers and the public, and encouraging research on alternative therapies and vaccines.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Drug Resistance

Drug resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, or fungi evolve to survive exposure to drugs designed to kill or inhibit them. This results in reduced effectiveness of treatments, making infections harder to control and increasing the risk of spread.
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Mechanisms of Drug Resistance Development

Drug resistance develops through genetic mutations or acquiring resistance genes via horizontal gene transfer. Factors like overuse, misuse of antibiotics, and incomplete treatment courses promote the selection of resistant strains, enabling them to survive and multiply.
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Strategies to Minimize Drug Resistance

To reduce drug resistance, measures include appropriate prescription practices, completing full treatment courses, using combination therapies, infection control protocols, and promoting antibiotic stewardship programs to limit unnecessary drug use.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why does a cell die from the following antimicrobial actions?

a. Colistimethate binds to phospholipids.

b. Kanamycin binds to 70S ribosomes.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following modes of action would not be fungicidal?

a. Inhibition of peptidoglycan synthesis

b. Inhibition of mitosis

c. Injury to the plasma membrane

d. Inhibition of nucleic acid synthesis

e. All of the above are fungicidal modes of action

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Textbook Question

The most selective antimicrobial activity would be exhibited by a drug that:

a. Inhibits cell wall synthesis

b. Inhibits protein synthesis

c. Injures the plasma membrane

d. Inhibits nucleic acid synthesis

e. All of the above

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Textbook Question

List the advantages of using two chemotherapeutic agents simultaneously to treat a disease. What problem can occur when two drugs are used?

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Textbook Question

What similar problems are encountered with antiviral, antifungal, antiprotozoan, and antihelminthic drugs?

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Textbook Question

An antimicrobial agent should meet all of the following criteria except:

a. Selective toxicity

b. The production of hypersensitivities

c. A narrow spectrum of activity

d. No production of drug resistance

e. All of the above are necessary criteria for an antimicrobial

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