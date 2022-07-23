Why does a cell die from the following antimicrobial actions?
a. Colistimethate binds to phospholipids.
b. Kanamycin binds to 70S ribosomes.
Why does a cell die from the following antimicrobial actions?
a. Colistimethate binds to phospholipids.
b. Kanamycin binds to 70S ribosomes.
Which of the following modes of action would not be fungicidal?
a. Inhibition of peptidoglycan synthesis
b. Inhibition of mitosis
c. Injury to the plasma membrane
d. Inhibition of nucleic acid synthesis
e. All of the above are fungicidal modes of action
The most selective antimicrobial activity would be exhibited by a drug that:
a. Inhibits cell wall synthesis
b. Inhibits protein synthesis
c. Injures the plasma membrane
d. Inhibits nucleic acid synthesis
e. All of the above
List the advantages of using two chemotherapeutic agents simultaneously to treat a disease. What problem can occur when two drugs are used?
What similar problems are encountered with antiviral, antifungal, antiprotozoan, and antihelminthic drugs?
An antimicrobial agent should meet all of the following criteria except:
a. Selective toxicity
b. The production of hypersensitivities
c. A narrow spectrum of activity
d. No production of drug resistance
e. All of the above are necessary criteria for an antimicrobial