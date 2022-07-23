Why does a cell die from the following antimicrobial actions?
a. Colistimethate binds to phospholipids.
b. Kanamycin binds to 70S ribosomes.
Why does a cell die from the following antimicrobial actions?
a. Colistimethate binds to phospholipids.
b. Kanamycin binds to 70S ribosomes.
Antibiotics that inhibit translation have side effects:
a. Because all cells have proteins
b. Only in the few cells that make proteins
c. Because eukaryotic cells have 80S ribosomes
d. At the 70S ribosomes in eukaryotic cells
e. None of the above is correct
Define drug resistance. How is it produced? What measures can be taken to minimize drug resistance?
List the advantages of using two chemotherapeutic agents simultaneously to treat a disease. What problem can occur when two drugs are used?
What similar problems are encountered with antiviral, antifungal, antiprotozoan, and antihelminthic drugs?
An antimicrobial agent should meet all of the following criteria except:
a. Selective toxicity
b. The production of hypersensitivities
c. A narrow spectrum of activity
d. No production of drug resistance
e. All of the above are necessary criteria for an antimicrobial