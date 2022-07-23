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Ch. 20 - Antimicrobial Drugs
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 20 - Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 1
Chapter 20, Problem 1

Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. Antihelminthic—inhibition of oxidative phosphorylation
b. Antihelminthic—inhibition of cell wall synthesis
c. Antifungal—injury to plasma membrane
d. Antifungal—inhibition of mitosis
e. Antiviral—inhibition of DNA synthesis

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the categories of antimicrobial agents mentioned: antihelminthic, antifungal, and antiviral. Each targets specific biological processes in the pathogens they act against.
Step 2: Recall the common mechanisms of action for antihelminthic drugs. Typically, these drugs affect the parasite's energy metabolism (such as inhibition of oxidative phosphorylation) or neuromuscular function, but they do not target cell wall synthesis because helminths are multicellular animals and lack a cell wall.
Step 3: Review antifungal drug mechanisms. Many antifungals cause injury to the plasma membrane (e.g., by binding to ergosterol) or inhibit mitosis by interfering with microtubule function.
Step 4: Consider antiviral drug mechanisms. Antiviral agents often inhibit viral DNA or RNA synthesis to prevent replication.
Step 5: Identify the mismatched pair by comparing each pair's mechanism with the typical target of the drug class. The pair that suggests antihelminthics inhibit cell wall synthesis is incorrect because helminths do not have cell walls.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mechanisms of Action of Antihelminthic Drugs

Antihelminthic drugs target parasitic worms using specific mechanisms such as inhibiting energy metabolism (e.g., oxidative phosphorylation) or disrupting neuromuscular function. Understanding these mechanisms helps identify which drug actions are plausible against helminths.
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Cell Wall Synthesis in Microorganisms

Cell wall synthesis is a critical process in bacteria and fungi but absent in helminths, which are multicellular animals. Drugs inhibiting cell wall synthesis are effective against bacteria and fungi but not against helminths, making this distinction important for matching drug actions.
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Mechanisms of Antifungal and Antiviral Drugs

Antifungal drugs often target fungal plasma membranes or mitosis, while antiviral drugs inhibit viral DNA or RNA synthesis. Recognizing these specific targets clarifies which drug actions correspond to each pathogen type and helps identify mismatched pairs.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show where the following antibiotics work: ciprofloxacin, tetracycline, streptomycin, vancomycin, polymyxin B, sulfanilamide, rifampin, erythromycin.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following modes of action would not be fungicidal?

a. Inhibition of peptidoglycan synthesis

b. Inhibition of mitosis

c. Injury to the plasma membrane

d. Inhibition of nucleic acid synthesis

e. All of the above are fungicidal modes of action

778
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Textbook Question

All of the following are modes of action of antiviral drugs except:

a. Inhibition of protein synthesis at 70S ribosomes

b. Inhibition of DNA synthesis

c. Inhibition of RNA synthesis

d. Inhibition of uncoating

e. All of the above are modes of action of antiviral drugs

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Textbook Question

List and explain five criteria used to identify an effective antimicrobial agent.

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