Textbook Question
Show where the following antibiotics work: ciprofloxacin, tetracycline, streptomycin, vancomycin, polymyxin B, sulfanilamide, rifampin, erythromycin.
777
views
Show where the following antibiotics work: ciprofloxacin, tetracycline, streptomycin, vancomycin, polymyxin B, sulfanilamide, rifampin, erythromycin.
Which of the following modes of action would not be fungicidal?
a. Inhibition of peptidoglycan synthesis
b. Inhibition of mitosis
c. Injury to the plasma membrane
d. Inhibition of nucleic acid synthesis
e. All of the above are fungicidal modes of action
All of the following are modes of action of antiviral drugs except:
a. Inhibition of protein synthesis at 70S ribosomes
b. Inhibition of DNA synthesis
c. Inhibition of RNA synthesis
d. Inhibition of uncoating
e. All of the above are modes of action of antiviral drugs
List and explain five criteria used to identify an effective antimicrobial agent.