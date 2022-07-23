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Ch. 20 - Antimicrobial Drugs
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 20 - Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 2
Chapter 20, Problem 2

List and explain five criteria used to identify an effective antimicrobial agent.

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Understand that an effective antimicrobial agent must meet specific criteria to ensure it can safely and efficiently control microbial growth.
First, consider **selective toxicity**: the agent should target microbial cells without harming the host's cells. This means it should exploit differences between microbial and host cells.
Second, evaluate the **spectrum of activity**: determine whether the agent is broad-spectrum (effective against many types of microbes) or narrow-spectrum (targeting specific groups), depending on the infection.
Third, assess the **mode of action**: understand how the agent kills or inhibits microbes, such as disrupting cell walls, protein synthesis, or nucleic acid replication.
Fourth, check for **stability and solubility**: the agent should remain stable under storage and physiological conditions and be soluble enough to reach the site of infection effectively.
Fifth, consider **minimal side effects and toxicity**: the agent should have minimal adverse effects on the patient, including low allergenicity and toxicity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Spectrum of Activity

This refers to the range of microorganisms an antimicrobial agent can effectively target. A broad-spectrum agent acts against many types of bacteria, while a narrow-spectrum agent targets specific groups. Understanding this helps in selecting the right drug for an infection.
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Toxicity to Host

An effective antimicrobial must be selectively toxic, meaning it kills or inhibits microbes without harming the host's cells. Evaluating toxicity ensures the agent is safe for patient use and minimizes side effects.
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Stability and Solubility

The antimicrobial agent should remain stable under storage and physiological conditions and be soluble enough to reach the site of infection. Stability affects shelf life, while solubility influences absorption and distribution in the body.
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Textbook Question

Show where the following antibiotics work: ciprofloxacin, tetracycline, streptomycin, vancomycin, polymyxin B, sulfanilamide, rifampin, erythromycin.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following modes of action would not be fungicidal?

a. Inhibition of peptidoglycan synthesis

b. Inhibition of mitosis

c. Injury to the plasma membrane

d. Inhibition of nucleic acid synthesis

e. All of the above are fungicidal modes of action

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Textbook Question

All of the following are modes of action of antiviral drugs except:

a. Inhibition of protein synthesis at 70S ribosomes

b. Inhibition of DNA synthesis

c. Inhibition of RNA synthesis

d. Inhibition of uncoating

e. All of the above are modes of action of antiviral drugs

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Textbook Question

Which of the following pairs is mismatched?

a. Antihelminthic—inhibition of oxidative phosphorylation

b. Antihelminthic—inhibition of cell wall synthesis

c. Antifungal—injury to plasma membrane

d. Antifungal—inhibition of mitosis

e. Antiviral—inhibition of DNA synthesis

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Textbook Question

What similar problems are encountered with antiviral, antifungal, antiprotozoan, and antihelminthic drugs?

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Textbook Question

An antimicrobial agent should meet all of the following criteria except:

a. Selective toxicity

b. The production of hypersensitivities

c. A narrow spectrum of activity

d. No production of drug resistance

e. All of the above are necessary criteria for an antimicrobial

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