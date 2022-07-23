Show where the following antibiotics work: ciprofloxacin, tetracycline, streptomycin, vancomycin, polymyxin B, sulfanilamide, rifampin, erythromycin.
List and explain five criteria used to identify an effective antimicrobial agent.
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Key Concepts
Spectrum of Activity
Toxicity to Host
Stability and Solubility
Which of the following modes of action would not be fungicidal?
a. Inhibition of peptidoglycan synthesis
b. Inhibition of mitosis
c. Injury to the plasma membrane
d. Inhibition of nucleic acid synthesis
e. All of the above are fungicidal modes of action
All of the following are modes of action of antiviral drugs except:
a. Inhibition of protein synthesis at 70S ribosomes
b. Inhibition of DNA synthesis
c. Inhibition of RNA synthesis
d. Inhibition of uncoating
e. All of the above are modes of action of antiviral drugs
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. Antihelminthic—inhibition of oxidative phosphorylation
b. Antihelminthic—inhibition of cell wall synthesis
c. Antifungal—injury to plasma membrane
d. Antifungal—inhibition of mitosis
e. Antiviral—inhibition of DNA synthesis
What similar problems are encountered with antiviral, antifungal, antiprotozoan, and antihelminthic drugs?
An antimicrobial agent should meet all of the following criteria except:
a. Selective toxicity
b. The production of hypersensitivities
c. A narrow spectrum of activity
d. No production of drug resistance
e. All of the above are necessary criteria for an antimicrobial